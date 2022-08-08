Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Imperial Metals Corp. (III-T) announced a $45-million brokered private placement, proceeds of which it said will be used for the restart of the Mount Polley Mine.

“The Mount Polley mine is currently operating at targeted production rates. However, the restart took longer than planned due to difficulties in hiring operating personnel, supply chain challenges and unanticipated electrical and mechanical work,” the company stated. “This, together with lower copper prices, caused a shortfall in revenues compared to budget. In addition, the rights offering was not fully subscribed resulting in a shortfall in budgeted equity financing. Due to these reasons, the company now seeks additional funding by way of a convertible debenture financing.”

**

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC-A) announced late Friday that it’s submitting a superior offer to the acquisition proposal made by Denison Mines Corp. (DML-T) for all of the issued and outstanding shares of UEX Corp. (UEC-X)

Under the terms of UEC’s revised offer, each holder of UEX Shares will now receive 0.0890 of one common share of UEC, implying a consideration of approximately 49 cents per UEX share based Friday’s closing price. The revised also increases the break fee by 7 per cent, “which is an increase proportional to the percentage increase in the offered exchange ratio under the revised UEC offer,” the company stated.

“After careful analysis and consideration, we firmly believe the revised UEC offer represents a value-creating opportunity for UEC and UEX shareholders,” stated CEO Amir Adnani.

**

Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR-T) reported a second-quarter net loss of US$18.1-million or 11 US cents per share compared to a loss of US$10.8-million or 7 US cents a year ago.

Revenue of US$6.5-million compared to revenue of US$456,000 a year ago.

**

Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC-T) reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $356.1-million or $142.71 per share for the three months ended June 30, compared to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $150.7-million or $60.29 per share for the same period in 2021.

**

Algoma Central Corp. (ALC-T) reported second-quarter revenues of $183.5-million compared to $167.7-million for the same period in 2021. The expectation was for revenue of $163.7-million.

Net earnings came in at $47-million or $1.12 per share compared to $32.3-million or 78 cents a year ago.

