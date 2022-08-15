Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH-UN-T) announced agreements to transition its ownership of two long-term care homes in B.C. with 264 beds to AgeCare Health Services Inc. and Axium Infrastructure Inc. and its affiliates.

The company said the combined value of the transaction, before closing costs and customary adjustments, is $112-million with net proceeds to Chartwell after property-specific debt, taxes and closing cost is estimated at approximately $56.8-million.

**

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL-T) reported second-quarter sales of $646.1-million compared to $786.7-million over the same period last year. It said the decrease was largely due to decreased selling prices for commodity products.

Net earnings for the quarter ended June 30 decreased to $20.8-million or 19 cents per share from $58.5-million or 54 cents a year ago over the same period. EBITDA was $33.7-million compared to $84.5-million for the same period last year.

**

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV-T) reported revenue of $11.1-million in the second quarter, which it said was its strongest revenue quarter since adopting its multi-royalty strategy in 2013. The result compared to $9.2-million in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted revenue of $12.3-million was up 18.6 per cent year over year and compared to expectations of $11.5-million.

Net income was $7.1-million compared to net income of $5.2-million last year. “The increase in net income was primarily due to higher adjusted revenues, and higher fair value gains on financial instruments partially offset by an increase in income tax expenses, interest expenses on credit facilities, and salaries and benefits,” the company stated.

**

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL-T) announced Friday that United Steelworkers Local 2251 has agreed to take the company’s last offer to a vote by employees in the affected bargaining unit.

The company said operations will continue during the voting process, “and the union has agreed to provide advance notice to the company to allow for a safe and orderly shutdown of operations in the event the union instructs employees to go on strike.”

CEO Michael Garcia said if the agreement is ratified, it will “help to secure our collective future, provide for sustained profitability even at the bottom of the steel cycle, and allow us to maintain the phenomenal momentum we have generated together since emerging from CCAA.”

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.