Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND-T) announced that Link Administration Holdings Limited shareholders have voted “overwhelmingly in favour” of its proposed acquisition of Link Group.

Under the proposed transaction’s revised scheme implementation deed, Link Group shareholders will receive a base consideration of A$4.81 per Link Group share.

Cloud-based software company Dye & Durham Ltd had revised its offer for Link multiple times in the past. In December, it came out with an offer to buy Link at A$5.50-a-piece, but since then had to slash and readjust its bid, citing a decline in valuation.

**

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN-T) announced its second deployment of development capital to a company focused on developing landfill gas-to-renewable natural gas (RNG) projects.

Greenlane said it’s deploying pre-construction development capital in the form of a convertible note agreement with funds to be advanced on a milestone achievement basis of approximately $700,000. It said the funds will be used to progress the development company’s landfill gas-to-RNG project to construction financing, expected in late 2022. Under the terms of the loan agreement, Greenlane said it has the option to convert the note into an equity interest in the development company in addition to realizing a return of capital.

**

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) announced it has acquired Velocity Autobody, a Tesla-certified, I-CAR Gold Class collision centre located in Markham, Ont.

“The addition of this well-managed business marks the seventh collision centre acquisition since [the fourth quarter of] 2020 and continues our strategy to expand our national collision centre footprint,” said executive chairman Paul Antony.

The acquired dealership generates more than $3.5-million in annual revenue, the company stated.

**

Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) announced the company has renewed five-year collective bargaining agreements with each of its United Steelworkers (USW) locals.

“The respective agreements were reached following extensive negotiations between the company and each of the respective USW negotiating committees and will provide long-term stability for Stelco’s operations,” the company stated.

**

More to come

With files from Reuters

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.