Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA-T) announced it was the winning bidder for a significant portion of the assets of XG Sciences Inc. It said the sale was conducted by XG’s senior secured creditor as part of Article 9 of Michigan’s enactment of the Uniform Commercial Code.

NanoXplore said it has an agreement with the senior creditor to buy XG’s mechanical milling platform, research and development lab and all issued and pending patents and trademarks, among other items.

“XG has been a respected competitor of ours for years, and the integration of their assets will further support the growth of NanoXplore,” stated NanoXplore CEO Soroush Nazarpour in a release. “This acquisition accelerates our participation in the battery material space and significantly increases our intellectual property related to graphene and graphene-enhanced battery materials.”

**

Graphite One Inc. (GPH-X) announced an increase in the size of its previously announced $15.5-million non-brokered private placement to nearly $21.3-million. The company said it intends to issue up to 18.5 million units for $1.15 each under the updated financing.

**

Menē Inc. (MENE-X) reported revenue of $5.9-million for its second quarter, which it said was an increase of 2 per cent versus the year-ago quarter.

Net Income of $67,421 compared to a loss of $188,355 a year ago, the company stated.

**

