Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-T) announced an order from Stadler Rail AG for the supply of six fuel cell engines to power the first hydrogen train in the U.S.

The train is expected to be in service in San Bernardino, Cali. in 2024 and will seat over 100 passengers, the company stated.

**

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) announced that it has acquired Auto Gallery of Winnipeg, an independent used vehicle dealership that generates more than $15-million in annual revenue.

**

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX-T) announced an agreement to acquire LemonBrew Lending Corp., a tech-enabled home loan platform providing mortgage services across 20 states in the U.S., for US$1.25-million in cash and shares.

“The acquisition marks the next pivotal step in executing Real’s strategy of developing a seamless end-to-end home buying experience,” the company stated.