Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Largo Inc. (LGO-T) reported production of 2,906 tons of vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) equivalent and sales of 2,796 tons of V2O5 equivalent from its MaracásMenchen Mine in the third quarter. That compared to 3,260 tonnes of V2O5 equivalent and sales of 2,685 tons a year ago.

The company said production in the latest quarter was impacted by a “refractory refurbishment and a mining contractor transition, while V2O5 equivalent sales were affected by shipping delays and lower spot demand.”

CEO Paulo Misk said that, despite experiencing production impacts, the company produced 962 tonnes of high-purity material in the quarter to meet increased demand from this sector.”

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (LCFS-T) announced that its majority-owned subsidiary Rimrock Renewables Limited Partnership has entered into a 20-year offtake agreement with FortisBC Energy Inc. Under the agreement, FortisBC expects to purchase up to 525,000 gigajoules of renewable natural gas annually from a new RNG facility located in Foothills County near High River, Alta.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML-T) announced what it calls a “history-making recovery” of uranium-bearing solution from the Phoenix in-situ recovery feasibility field test underway at its Wheeler River project.

“The successful recovery of uranium-bearing solution from Denison’s high-grade Phoenix deposit is a historic moment for uranium mining in Canada,” stated CEO David Cates. “With this result, Denison has truly showcased its industry leadership in bringing the low-cost ISR mining method to the high-grade uranium deposits of the Athabasca Basin.”

Propel Holdings Inc. (PRL-T) announced it will become Pathward’s primary consumer lending as a service fintech partner. Pathward will use Propel’s platform to provide credit solutions, the companies stated in a release.

“The five-year renewable agreement contemplates fee income for Propel by providing white-labelled technology and service solutions for Pathward’s consumer lending capabilities, including customer acquisition services, loan management software, licensing of proprietary artificial intelligence-powered, risk and response scores, and credit servicing capabilities,” the release stated.