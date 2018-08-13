Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ-T), formerly Liquor Stores NA Ltd., reported consolidated sales of $161.1-million in the second quarter versus $162.4-million a year earlier. Net earnings were $2-million or 5 cents per share versus $4.3-million or 15 cents a year ago

Analysts were expecting revenue of $162.8-million and earnings of 10 cents per share.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG-T) reported net income of US$19.7-million or 9 cents per share in the second quarter versus US$785,000 or a penny per share a year earlier. Its net income in the second quarter of 2018 is “mainly due to the revaluation of the company’s long-term debt.” The company said it recorded a derivative gain from the fair value revaluation of its long-term debt of US$18.8-million compared to a derivative gain of US$4.4-million recognized in the second quarter of 2017.

Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC-T) reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $19.3-million or $7.10 per share for the second quarter compared to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $42.7-million or $15.40 per share for the same period in 2017.

MORE TO COME