 Skip to main content

Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ-T), formerly Liquor Stores NA Ltd., reported consolidated sales of $161.1-million in the second quarter versus $162.4-million a year earlier. Net earnings were $2-million or 5 cents per share versus $4.3-million or 15 cents a year ago

Analysts were expecting revenue of $162.8-million and earnings of 10 cents per share.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG-T) reported net income of US$19.7-million or 9 cents per share in the second quarter versus US$785,000 or a penny per share a year earlier. Its net income in the second quarter of 2018 is “mainly due to the revaluation of the company’s long-term debt.” The company said it recorded a derivative gain from the fair value revaluation of its long-term debt of US$18.8-million compared to a derivative gain of US$4.4-million recognized in the second quarter of 2017.

**

Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC-T) reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $19.3-million or $7.10 per share for the second quarter compared to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $42.7-million or $15.40 per share for the same period in 2017.

**

MORE TO COME

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.