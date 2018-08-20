Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) says it has signed a contract with Ontario Infrastructure and Lands Corporation to design, build and finance nine Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachments in nine Ontario communities. "Bird will undertake the design and build for the project and will also own the concession responsible for the financing of the project through Bird Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary," the company stated. "This announcement follows successful negotiations with the respective parties after being named preferred proponent."

**

Story continues below advertisement

WeedMD Inc. (WMD-X) and Phivida Holdings Inc. (VIDA-C) say they've signed a final definitive joint-venture agreement to develop and operate Cannabis Beverages Inc. (CanBev) at WeedMD’s greenhouse facility in Strathroy, Ont.

"As an early mover in the cannabis-infused beverage market, CanBev is positioning itself to capture significant market share in Canada’s highly anticipated consumable cannabis market," the companies stated.

WeedMD said it will act as the exclusive supplier of cannabinoid extracts and will assist CanBev with obtaining all necessary federal licenses and permits “and has also agreed to provide all current and future genetics.”

**

More to come