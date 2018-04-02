Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC-T) is the latest Canadian company to be hit with a data breach, saying that customer payment card information may have been stolen from shoppers at certain Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth and Lord & Taylor stores in North America.

A spokesperson for retailer would not comment on whether any specific Canadian locations were affected, but did say there is no indication the breach affects any of HBC’s other digital platforms, Hudson’s Bay stores or Home Outfitters locations.

HBC released little information on the breach itself on Sunday, but a New York-based cybersecurity firm said it had analyzed the available data and found that information from five-million credit cards had been compromised.

Gemini Advisory LLC said in a report that the information was stolen from 83 Saks Fifth Avenue or Saks Off Fifth stores, and from all Lord & Taylor locations.

The firm found that three Canadian Saks locations were exposed to the breach: Sherway Gardens in Toronto, Bramalea City Centre in Brampton, Ont. and Pickering Town Centre in Pickering, Ont.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV-T) said it generated $6.9-million of royalty revenue and management fees in the fourth quarter compared to $6.4-million a year earlier and slightly ahead of expectations of $6.7-million.

Net income was $3.5-million, compared to net income of $5.3-million in the prior year. “The decrease in net income was primarily due to higher income tax expense, operating expenses and interest expense in the current period,” the company stated. Analysts were expecting net income of $3.6-million in the most recent quarter

Westaim Corp (WED-X) recorded a profit of $6.8-million or 5 cents per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared to a net loss of $900,000 or a penny per share for the same period a year earlier. Revenue came in at $1.2-million versus $700,000 a year earlier.

Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 5) Core Fund (STUS.U-X) says it has purchased a 320-suite apartment community in Charlotte, North Carolina for US$59.1-million. It said the purchase price was satisfied by cash on hand from the previously announced disposition of Greenhaven Apartments and The Villages at Sunset Ridge, and with proceeds from the fund’s revolving credit facility.

Boralex Inc. (BLX-T) says it closed a joint investment of $200-million in the corporation through a 10-year unsecured subordinated loan made by a subsidiary of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. CDPQ is investing $170-million, which is added an investment of $30-million by Fonds de solidarité FTQ, the company stated.

Boralex also said its revolving credit facility has been amended to increase its financial flexibility.

“The extension of our credit agreement and enhancement of our financial flexibility is great timing as Boralex continues on its growth path to achieve the target of 2,000 MW by the end of 2020,” stated CEO Patrick Lemaire.

Glance Technologies Inc. (GET-CN) reported revenue of $687,000 in the fourth quarter compared to $7,000 for the fourth quarter in 2016.

Its net loss was $5.9-million or 4 cents per diluted share compared to a loss of $1-million or a penny per share a year earlier.

NeuLion, Inc. (NLN-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $25.8-million compared to $25.5-million a year earlier and above expectations of $24.7-million.

Its net loss was $22-million versus a loss of $344,000 a year earlier.

NeuLion recently said it’s being taken over by private sports and entertainment company Endeavor in an all-cash deal valued at about US$250-million.

Senvest Capital (SEC-T) reported revenue of $2.2-million in the fourth quarter compared to $64.6-million a year earlier. Net income was $491,000 or 29 cents per share versus $26.9-million or $9.67 a year earlier, according to documents filed on Sedar.

“The company has had wide swings in profitability from quarter to quarter in the past two years,” it stated in its MD&A document. “These wide swings are primarily due to the large quarterly mark to market adjustments in the company’s portfolio of public holdings. However, we expect the volatility and choppiness of the markets to result in wide profit swings from year to year and from quarter to quarter.”

**