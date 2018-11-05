Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $96.1-million versus $96.3-million for the same period a year ago. Tonnage shipped was 7.9 million tons compared to 8.5 million tons for the same period in 2017, the company said in its filings on Sedar.com
Profit for the period was $35-million or 51 cents per share versus a profit of $36.7-million or 51 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $92.4-million and earnings of 49 cents per share in the latest quarter.
Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CUP.U-T) reported third-quarter net earnings of US$9.2-million, an increase of US$1.5-million when compared to net earnings of US$7.7-million for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2017.
Kilowatt hour (kWh) sales totaled 170.9 million, a decrease of 2.8 million kWh in comparison to 173.7 million kWh for the same period last year, the company stated.
