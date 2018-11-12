 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Canfor Corp. (CFP-T) said it plans to purchase Elliott Sawmilling Co., Inc. in Estill, S.C., for US$110-million. Elliott has a production capacity in excess of 210 million board feet and the sawmill consists of both large and small log lines, the company stated.

Canfor said the transaction will be completed in two phases with 49 per cent being acquired on closing and 51 per cent being acquired one year later.

Story continues below advertisement

"Elliott has an excellent management team and produces high-quality products that will align well with Canfor's high-value product mix," stated Don Kayne, CEO of Canfor. "The purchase of Elliott will further expand our production capacity to meet the growing demand of our customers."

**

Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T) said its previously announced bid for all of the issued and outstanding shares of Nevsun Resources Ltd. expired at 5 p.m. ET on Friday. “Lundin Mining will not take-up any securities deposited under the bid and will return such securities to the holders,” the company stated.

Lundin Mining said it "continues to pursue strategic growth opportunities" and that its "financial strength affords us substantial flexibility to respond to external opportunities while advancing high value-add internal projects and unlock exploration potential at each of our mines."

**

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWH.UN-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $87-million up from $83.9-million a year earlier, “primarily driven by net acquisition in Germany, the Netherlands, Canada and Vital Trust.”

Its net loss was $28.5-million, which the REIT said was driven by a one-time adjustment to write-off of $50.1-million of goodwill "related to the sale of the seed portfolio" and compared to a profit of $21.3-million.

Story continues below advertisement

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) came in at $24.3-million versus $24.4-million a year ago.

**

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TDG-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $174.8-million up from $129.8-million a year ago.

Its net loss was $485.8-million or $1.77 per share versus a loss of $44.4-million or 16 cents per share.

Funds flow from operations came in at $35.4-million or 13 cents versus $8-million or 3 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting funds flow from operations loss of 8 cents and revenue of $159.7-million a year ago.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF-T) said it’s temporarily curtailing sawmill operations at its Fort St. James, B.C. sawmill for a two-week period starting Monday, “due primarily to log costs and current lumber market conditions.”

The company said an additional two-week curtailment is planned around the Christmas period, resulting in a total reduction of approximately 15 per cent of Conifex’s BC lumber production for the quarter.

“We have made the difficult decision to temporarily curtail our Fort St. James sawmill in [the fourth quarter] due to the combined impact of increasing log costs, deteriorating log quality as the availability of commercially viable mountain pine beetle timber reaches an end, falling lumber prices, and punitive lumber export duty impositions,” said Ken Shields, the company's chair and CEO.

**

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV-T) said it generated $6.7-million of royalty revenue and management fees in the third quarter compared to $5.4-million in the third quarter of 2017. Analysts were expecting revenue of $7.7-million in the latest quarter.

Net income was $3.4-million, compared to net income of $3.1-million in the third quarter of 2017. "The increase in net income was primarily due to higher income from operations related to the acquisition of the AIR MILES licenses, offset by higher interest expense and income taxes," the company stated.

**

Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC-T) reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $2.5-million or 92 cents per share for the third quarter compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $75-million or $27.10 per share for the same period in 2017.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019