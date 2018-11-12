Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Canfor Corp. (CFP-T) said it plans to purchase Elliott Sawmilling Co., Inc. in Estill, S.C., for US$110-million. Elliott has a production capacity in excess of 210 million board feet and the sawmill consists of both large and small log lines, the company stated.

Canfor said the transaction will be completed in two phases with 49 per cent being acquired on closing and 51 per cent being acquired one year later.

Story continues below advertisement

"Elliott has an excellent management team and produces high-quality products that will align well with Canfor's high-value product mix," stated Don Kayne, CEO of Canfor. "The purchase of Elliott will further expand our production capacity to meet the growing demand of our customers."

**

Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T) said its previously announced bid for all of the issued and outstanding shares of Nevsun Resources Ltd. expired at 5 p.m. ET on Friday. “Lundin Mining will not take-up any securities deposited under the bid and will return such securities to the holders,” the company stated.

Lundin Mining said it "continues to pursue strategic growth opportunities" and that its "financial strength affords us substantial flexibility to respond to external opportunities while advancing high value-add internal projects and unlock exploration potential at each of our mines."

**

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWH.UN-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $87-million up from $83.9-million a year earlier, “primarily driven by net acquisition in Germany, the Netherlands, Canada and Vital Trust.”

Its net loss was $28.5-million, which the REIT said was driven by a one-time adjustment to write-off of $50.1-million of goodwill "related to the sale of the seed portfolio" and compared to a profit of $21.3-million.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) came in at $24.3-million versus $24.4-million a year ago.

**

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TDG-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $174.8-million up from $129.8-million a year ago.

Its net loss was $485.8-million or $1.77 per share versus a loss of $44.4-million or 16 cents per share.

Funds flow from operations came in at $35.4-million or 13 cents versus $8-million or 3 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting funds flow from operations loss of 8 cents and revenue of $159.7-million a year ago.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF-T) said it’s temporarily curtailing sawmill operations at its Fort St. James, B.C. sawmill for a two-week period starting Monday, “due primarily to log costs and current lumber market conditions.”

The company said an additional two-week curtailment is planned around the Christmas period, resulting in a total reduction of approximately 15 per cent of Conifex’s BC lumber production for the quarter.

“We have made the difficult decision to temporarily curtail our Fort St. James sawmill in [the fourth quarter] due to the combined impact of increasing log costs, deteriorating log quality as the availability of commercially viable mountain pine beetle timber reaches an end, falling lumber prices, and punitive lumber export duty impositions,” said Ken Shields, the company's chair and CEO.

**

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV-T) said it generated $6.7-million of royalty revenue and management fees in the third quarter compared to $5.4-million in the third quarter of 2017. Analysts were expecting revenue of $7.7-million in the latest quarter.

Net income was $3.4-million, compared to net income of $3.1-million in the third quarter of 2017. "The increase in net income was primarily due to higher income from operations related to the acquisition of the AIR MILES licenses, offset by higher interest expense and income taxes," the company stated.

**

Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC-T) reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $2.5-million or 92 cents per share for the third quarter compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $75-million or $27.10 per share for the same period in 2017.