Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Yellow Pages Ltd (Y-T) said late Sunday that its sales representatives in Quebec have ratified a new, three-year collective bargaining agreement and are scheduled to return to work immediately.
TECSYS Inc. (TCS-T) said it has acquired OrderDynamics Corp, an order management software company based in Richmond Hill, Ont., for $13.4-million in shares and debt.
"In the era of omnichannel order processing and the high expectations of retailers and consumers, OrderDynamics excels in providing intuitive technology that simplifies the retail supply chain," the company stated.
TECSYS said it financed the purchase price with existing cash.
