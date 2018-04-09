Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE-T) says it and investment firm FrontFour Capital Group LLC “have found common ground and entered into a settlement agreement” that sees FrontFour will nominate two directors at Obsidian’s next annual shareholder meeting on May 11.

“This agreement enables Obsidian Energy to continue to direct its full energy towards executing the company’s strategy and creating value for all shareholders,” said chairman Jay Thornton, in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Cardiome Pharma Corp. (CRME-Q; COM-T) says CRG Servicing LLC has waived its right to receive payment of certain cash compensation of up to $6-million, as part of an amended agreement. According to a release, Cardiome also says CRG has “agreed to permit the divestiture of Cardiome’s Canadian business portfolio under the proposed transaction with Cipher Pharmaceuticals.” As a consideration, CRG received 800,000 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of US$2.50.

**

Isodiol International Inc. (ISOL-CN) says it has signed a letter of intent with Agrima Botanicals Corp. to import cannabidiol isolate into Canada from Isodiol’s production facility in the United Kingdom.

“The team at Agrima Botanicals is known for their focus on R&D and we are looking forward to our work together in additional product development opportunities, as well as potential clinical trials,” stated Marcos Agramont, CEO of Isodiol.

**

MORE TO COME

Story continues below advertisement