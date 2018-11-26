Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Cervus Equipment Corp. (CERV-T) announced the acquisition of Deermart Equipment Sales Ltd., which operates a John Deere dealership in Red Deer, Alta. The price of the acquisition wasn’t disclosed in the press release.

Athabasca Minerals Inc. (ABM-X) said it has appointed Mark Smith as interim chief financial officer as of Nov. 30. Mr. Smith is the current vice president of finance for AMI Silica Inc. and will replace Lucas Murray. “The corporation thanks Mr. Murray for his dedication to Athabasca Minerals, and wishes him well in his future endeavours,” the company stated.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T; NOA-N) announced an upsized $300-million amended and restated credit agreement with its banking syndicate led by National Bank Financial alongside the closing of the asset purchase agreement with Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T).

“The acquisition of the heavy equipment fleet of Aecon is an exciting milestone event for NACG and we were pleased to work with our supportive syndicate members to finance this important opportunity," stated CFO Jason Veenstra. "The credit facility is consistent with existing terms, maintains attractive rates and provides sufficient flexibility to allow for the $199-million asset transaction to close immediately.”

The credit facility more than doubles the company's borrowing capacity to $300-million "with an ability to increase the maximum borrowings by an additional $50-million, subject to certain conditions.

