Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Origin House, formerly known as CannaRoyalty Corp. (OH-CN) says its Cannabis Royalties and Holdings Corp. (CRHC) subsidiary, has entered into a share purchase agreement with Green Relief Inc. to sell its equity stake in Bodhi Research & Development Inc.

The deal sees Green Relief first purchase from CRHC and other vendors, 51 per cent of all outstanding common stock of Bodhi Research for $20 - million in shares of Green Relief , the company said. There is also the potential for the future sale of the remaining 49 per cent of the outstanding common stock of Bodhi Research for an additional $20-million, to be paid in Green Relief common shares.

Bodhi Research conducts research trials for exploring the use of cannabis in the treatment of concussions and post–concussive syndromes.

New Gold Inc. (NGD -T) announced a reorganization of the senior leadership team, including the elimination of five vice president roles.

" As part of the strategy to reposition New Gold for long-term success, the company's asset base has been reduced to two core operating assets that include the Rainy River and New Afton Mines and the Blackwater project, following the divestment of the Mesquite and Peak Mines earlier in the year. As a result, the senior management team has been reorganized to better align the corporate structure with the smaller asset base, the company stated.

The company also said it will be appointing a vice president of technical services in the near future.

“Today’s announcement marks another step forward in our strategy to reposition New Gold for the future. It was a difficult, but necessary decision to readjust the size of the corporate team to reflect our new reality,” stated Renaud Adams CEO .

Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR-N; MAXR-T) said in a release late Friday the Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted approval to amendments that will permit the new, Delaware-incorporated parent company to acquire the company’s common shares from its shareholders directly “rather than through an acquisition vehicle in certain circumstances.” It said the Court previously issued a final order approving Maxar’s proposed U.S. domestication arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME-T) says its chief financial officer David Ascott is resigning, effective January 11, 2019, “to pursue an opportunity in another industry.”

Mr. Ascott has served as RME's CFO since August 2011, the company stated.

