Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Newstrike Brands Ltd. (HIP-X) says its wholly-owned subsidiary, Up Cannabis Inc. has undertaken a voluntary product recall “as a precautionary measure regarding a portion of a single, specific lot of its cannabis sold only in Alberta.” The company said in a release that retesting of the product “detected levels of mould/microbial contaminants which exceeded acceptable limits.”

It said the recall involves 1,428 units of one lot of Up Cannabis Inc. 7g dried cannabis jars sold to the Alberta Gaming Liquor & Cannabis. "The affected product is isolated to the November 28, 2018 packaging date and was sold only in Alberta," the company stated. "No other Up Cannabis product is affected by this notice."

NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) announced that the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), the public agency responsible for operating most public transportation services in Greater Boston, has executed options for 194 heavy-duty, forty-foot Xcelsior®diesel-electric transit buses.

“The hybrid buses, supported by Federal Transit Administration grants, will replace end-of-life vehicles,” the company stated. It said MBTA ordered its first New Flyer hybrid bus in 2010 “and now has more than 200 forty-foot and 70 sixty-foot diesel-hybrid buses currently in operation, as it continues to focus on clean transportation initiatives for the greater Boston area.”

