Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Stuart Olson Inc. (SOX-T) issued a response on Sunday to a letter released on Jan. 11 from shareholders Crescendo Partners L.P. and Jamarant Capital L.P. regarding their intention to nominate one or more directors at the company’s 2019 annual general meeting.

"Stuart Olson welcomes open communications with shareholders and values constructive input toward the shared goal of enhancing value," the company stated. "The company has had ongoing dialogue with these shareholders for the past few months. Despite the company's best efforts to come to a mutually agreeable outcome for all shareholders, Jamarant and Crescendo have announced their intention to launch a costly and distracting proxy fight. This is not constructive and does not serve the best interests of the company or its shareholders."

MORE TO COME

