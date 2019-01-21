Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL-T) said late Sunday that it plans to acquire ZCL Composites Inc. (ZCL-T) for $10 per share in cash, a 37-per-cent premium to the closing price on Friday. Shawcor said the proposal values ZCL at an enterprise value of approximately $312-million, including $4-million of net debt outstanding as at Sept. 30. ZCL is a manufacturer and supplier of fibreglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks.

"The acquisition of ZCL is compelling for Shawcor as it allows us to leverage our material science expertise to broaden our composite product and service offering. From a financial perspective, the acquisition will generate meaningful accretion to our shareholders without any dilution and add further stability to our earnings base," stated Steve Orr, Shawcor’s CEO.

Amarc Resources Ltd. (AHR-X) announced late Friday that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T) has relinquished its options to earn an interest in the IKE porphyry copper-molybdenum project near Gold Bridge, B.C. and also the JOY gold-copper project in the Toodoggone region of north-central B.C. “Amarc continues to be fully committed to unlocking the emerging value of its 100-per-cent owned IKE, JOY and DUKE porphyry copper-gold and copper-molybdenum projects and is now considering new funding partners,” the company stated.

Midland Exploration Inc. (MD-X) said it has completed a private placement by issuing to the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec 1.1 million units at 90 cents each for gross proceeds of $1-million. Each unit consists of one common share and one half warrant of Midland. The company said it will use the private placement proceeds to fund its exploration plan and for general corporate purposes.

