Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T) said Health Canada has approved its Probuphine (buprenorphine subdermal implant) product for the management of opioid dependence in certain patients.

“The approval of Probuphine offers new hope in the fight against opioid dependence, a devastating public health crisis in Canada,” said Jonathan Ross Goodman, CEO of Knight, in a release.

Tahoe Resources Inc. (THO-T; THAO-N) announced a labour strike at its La Arena mine in Peru that start on Friday afternoon. The company said it’s in “an active collective” bargaining period with the La Arena union, which takes place annually.

The union represents about 65 per cent of the total workforce at La Arena. The company also said it recently paid the workers an annual profit sharing as defined by Peruvian labor law. “However, the La Arena union has indicated that they want to be compensated a higher amount of profit sharing than has been established in the labor law,” the company said.

Tahoe said it is “looking forward to achieving a mutually agreeable solution in the near-term.” Meantime, it said production is “not currently expected to be materially and adversely impacted.”

Wall Financial Corp. (WFC-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue and other income of $20.8-million versus revenue and other income of $56.7-million a year earlier.

Its net loss was $1.5-million or 4 cents per share versus income of $17,734 or nil per share.

