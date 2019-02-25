Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHS-C) said late Friday that its CEO George Scorsis has resigned and will also be stepping down from his board position. He will be replaced in the interim by Victor Mancebo, the company’s current president who is a Florida resident "and has in-depth knowledge of the company’s day-to-day operations.

"Victor's appointment ensures that there will be no need for a ramping up period to become familiar with the company's operations," the company stated.

The company also announced the resignation of its chief financial officer Rene Gulliver, effective April 14. He will be replaced by Scott Meyers, currently the director of finance,

The company said the moves are part of a previously announced move to "work towards enhancing its directors and senior executives based in the United States, to more closely align with the US geographical focus of the business."

MCAN Mortgage Corp. (MKP-T) announced net income of $3.5-million or 15 cents per share) for the fourth quarter, down 67 per cent from $10.8-million or 47 cents per share) in the fourth quarter of 2017. The company said its net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 included a $4.2-million unrealized loss on marketable securities, which negatively impacted earnings per share by 17 cents per share.

