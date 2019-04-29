 Skip to main content

Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (CMMC-T) reported first-quarter revenue was $86.9-million, 11 per cent higher than the first quarter of 2018 and ahead of expectations of $77.4-million. Net income was $17.8-million or 7 cents per share versus a loss of $6.5-milllion or 4 cents a year ago. Adjusted net income was $6-million or 3 cents versus adjusted income of $11.6-million or 9 cents a year earlier.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T) announced late Friday independent proxy advisory firm Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC “has recommended that shareholders reject Meir Jakobsohn’s attempt to take control of Knight and remove him from Knight’s board of directors” at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting.

"The Glass Lewis report comes on the heels of a report issued by Institutional Shareholders Services Inc., on Thursday, which also stated that Mr. Jakobsohn failed to make a case for change at Knight," the company sated.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI-T) announced its U.S. Workforce Solutions business unit has been awarded a $20-million rental contract, which includes supplying 1,584 beds to support the reconstruction of Paradise, Calif. where one of the largest fires in state history devastated the town and local infrastructure."

“We are pleased to be one of many supporters in the massive undertaking that is to clean-up and rebuild the town of Paradise. Our team is expected to rapidly supply a large contingent of dormitories that will be used to help house the workforce in the clean-up effort,” stated CEO Trevor Haynes.

Magellan Aerospace Corp. (MAL-T) announced agreements with an undisclosed customer to supply fabricated engine front frames and rotating engine shafts. The company said the contracts are valued at approximately $45-million.

Sunniva Inc. (SNN-C) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, CP Logistics, LLC, has acquired an 80-per-cent membership interest in 420 Distribution, LLC and Coachella Distillation, LLC from Group Two Investments, LLC and will assume the existing leases of the commercial property located in Coachella, Cali. “The total consideration for the companies was not material,” the company stated.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) announced that West Corridor Constructors has reached financial close on the Highway 401 Expansion project in the Greater Toronto Area, which is valued at $639.8 million. West Corridor Constructors is a consortium comprised of Aecon (50 per cent), Parsons (30 per cent) and Amico (20 per cent), Aecon stated.

Aecon' said its share of the contract value will be added to its construction segment backlog in the second quarter of 2019.

Waterton companies that own about 12 per cent of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T; HBM-N) announced Monday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. has joined Glass, Lewis & Co. “in recommending that shareholders vote for change at Hudbay.” The release states that “ISS recommended the election of Waterton’s independent, highly-qualified director nominees – David Smith and Daniel Muniz Quintanilla – to the Hudbay Board of Directors” at the annual shareholder meeting.

Freshii Inc. (FRII-T) announced that its chief financial officer Craig De Pratto will resign from the organization “to pursue another opportunity.”

Mr. De Pratto joined Freshii in 2014, the company stated, and will remain with Freshii until May 10 “to assist with an orderly transition.”

