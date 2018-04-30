Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Akita Drilling Ltd. (AKT.A-T) reported a net loss of $1.9-million or 11 cents per share in the first quarter compared to a net loss of $4.9-million or 28 cents for the same period a year earlier. Revenue was $27.1-million versus revenue of $19.2-million for the same period in 2017. Funds flow from operations for the quarter ended March 31 was $4.5-million compared to $1.8-million a year ago.

“Akita had improved results in the first quarter of 2018, with drilling activity across the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin continuing to increase when compared to the same period in 2017, resulting in improved results for the company,” the company state.

Maricann Group (MARI-CN) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $696,942 versus $1.3-million for the same quarter last year. Its net loss was $9.4-million or 10 cents per share versus a loss of $5.5-million or 15 cents per share.

The company’s full-year revenue was $3.2-million, down from $4-million a year earlier. Net loss for the year was $67-million compared with a loss of $8.3-million in fiscal 2016.

“The decrease in revenue, year over year, was primarily due to a shortage of finished products available for sale,” the company said.

