Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today
Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T), which operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, B.C., beat analysts’ expectations in the first quarter ended March 31. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $88.8-million up from $83.9-million a year earlier. Profit was $22.9-million or 41 cents per share versus $26-million or 32 cents a year earlier, according to documents filed on Sedar.com. Analysts were expecting revenue of $84.2-million and a profit of 37 cents in the latest quarter.
Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH-X), a licensed Canadian cannabis producer, reported fourth-quarter sales of $1.1-million, up from $279,362 a year earlier and below expectations of $1.8-million. Its net loss for the quarter ended Dec. 31 came in at $13.9-million or 10 cents per share, versus a loss of $4-million or 4 cents per share a year earlier.
