 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Magellan Aerospace Corp. (MAL-T) reported revenue in the first quarter of $269.9-million, an increase from $244.6-million for the same period last year and ahead of expectations of $254.8-million. Net income was $20.4-million or 35 cents per share compared to net income of $17.5-million or 30 cents for the first quarter of 2018. Analysts were expecting EPS to come in at 38 cents in the latest quarter.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG-T) reported a net loss of US$7.7-million or 4 US cents per share in the first quarter versus a loss of US$25.6-million or 20 US cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of 5 US cents in the latest quarter.

**

Crius Energy Trust (KWH.UN-T) reported revenue of US$296.4-million in the first quarter, down from US$321.8-million in the first quarter of 2018. Its net loss of US$26.4-million compared to net income of US$4.3-million in the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA of US$19.8-million was similar to the same quarter last year, the trust stated.

Crius Energy said Vistra Energy Corp (VST-N), which has a deal to take over Cruis, “are awaiting approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in order to consummate the Vistra transaction.”

**

MORE TO COME

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter