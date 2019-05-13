Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Magellan Aerospace Corp. (MAL-T) reported revenue in the first quarter of $269.9-million, an increase from $244.6-million for the same period last year and ahead of expectations of $254.8-million. Net income was $20.4-million or 35 cents per share compared to net income of $17.5-million or 30 cents for the first quarter of 2018. Analysts were expecting EPS to come in at 38 cents in the latest quarter.
**
Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG-T) reported a net loss of US$7.7-million or 4 US cents per share in the first quarter versus a loss of US$25.6-million or 20 US cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of 5 US cents in the latest quarter.
**
Crius Energy Trust (KWH.UN-T) reported revenue of US$296.4-million in the first quarter, down from US$321.8-million in the first quarter of 2018. Its net loss of US$26.4-million compared to net income of US$4.3-million in the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA of US$19.8-million was similar to the same quarter last year, the trust stated.
Crius Energy said Vistra Energy Corp (VST-N), which has a deal to take over Cruis, “are awaiting approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in order to consummate the Vistra transaction.”
**
MORE TO COME