Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ-T) today announced that it will buy 28 Solo liquor stores and three additional leased locations that have not yet been opened for $12.4-million plus inventory estimated at $3.4-million. Alcanna said the deal is through its 71-per-cent owned Canadian Liquor Retailers Alliance Limited Partnership and the agreement is with FTI Consulting Canada Inc., the court-appointed receiver and manager of the Solo assets.
Enerflex Ltd. (EFX-T) announced that its chief financial officer James Harbilas will resign effective June 7, to pursue another opportunity. Ben Park, Enerflex’s vice president, corporate controller, has been appointed interim CFO until a permanent successor is named.
AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T) announced separately that Mr. Harbilas will become its CFO, effective June 10.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN-T) appointed Michael Harbinson as CFO of Boston Pizza International, effective immediately. The role has been vacant since Dec. 31.
PetroShale Inc. (PSH-X) said revenue totaled $21.3-million in the first quarter, an increase of 11 per cent over the same period in 2018, due to higher production volumes. Net loss of $996,000 or nil per share compared to net income of $2.4-million or a penny per share in the same period of 2018.
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY-X) reported revenue of $817,000 in the first quarter versus nil in the same quarter last year. Its net loss was $13.6-million versus a loss of $10.5-million for the same period a year ago.
Holloway Lodging Corp. (HLC-T) announced that it recently acquired three vacant office properties in Houston, Texas for a total purchase price of US$13.2-million. Each property is located in the Greenspoint area of Houston, which the company said is “undergoing substantial change and revitalization with new property owners entering this submarket and investing significant capital to modernize and upgrade the office, hotel and retail properties in the area.”
