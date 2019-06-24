Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Namaste Technologies Inc. (N-X) announced late Friday that an email list of users registered with Namaste MD was uploaded by an employee to a third-party in May “for the purposes of soliciting unauthorized cannabis sales.” The company said Namaste MD users were sent emails over five days “and the situation was contained following Namaste’s detection and handling of the incident.” Namaste said it has completed its investigation of the incident and has “taken appropriate action.”
It said the source of the information was an employee affiliated with a third website operator "with whom the company has no affiliation or relationship. The company believes that other than a name and email address, no other personally identifiable information was used or accessed." The company also said is taking steps to help protect registered users.
Separately, Namaste announced that it has signed a supply and purchase agreement with True Leaf Brands Inc. (MJ-C) to market and distribute a line of hemp-based supplements for pets through its online marketplace, CannMart.com.
**
Capstone Mining Corp. (CS-T) reported that operations have restarted at its Pinto Valley mine following a curtailment on June 20 due to a fire in the area. The company said advancements by fire crews “have now allowed for operations to safely restart.”
Capstone stated that it does not expect that the curtailment will impact its ability to meet operating or cost guidance at Pinto Valley. “With fire crews still conducting operations in the area to address the ongoing risk of the Woodbury Fire, there may be some impact to day-to-day operations at Pinto Valley. However, as containment of the fire continues to improve, we anticipate being able to return to normal operating levels shortly.”
**
The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (FIRE-T) announced the launch of Supreme Heights, an investment platform based in London, UK focused on opportunities in the UK and Europe’s CBD health and wellness space. “Supreme Heights intends to make strategic investments in and provide support services to differentiated high-growth health and wellness businesses with focused brands and premium CBD offerings,” the company stated.
The company said it launched Supreme Heights as a separate entity "that will solely address opportunities in the UK and Europe's CBD health and wellness market."
**
Pasha Brands Ltd. (CRFT-C) announced the acquisition of the CBD Therapeutics brand, a pre-legalization manufacturer and purveyor of cannabidiol (CBD) product based in British Columbia. “Through the acquisition of CBD Therapeutics, Pasha aims to help close the supply gap of CBD and is preparing to take advantage of Health Canada regulations on cannabis edibles, beverages, topicals and extracts, set to become legal later this year,” the company stated.
**