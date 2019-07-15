Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Aimia Inc. (AIM-T) announced that it has added two new independent directors, Dieter Jentsch and Frederick Mifflin, to its board effective immediately.
"These highly qualified individuals expand the board's depth, experience and collective skill-set and further strengthen and align its leadership and oversight capabilities around the company's strategic direction as a loyalty and travel-focused consolidator," the company stated.
"Both Messrs. Jentsch and Mifflin bring extensive track records leading and growing profitable businesses in senior leadership roles at leading North American investment banks."
Last week, a group of Aimia shareholders called for a redo of last month’s annual general meeting, which they say was “plagued with irregularities” and “outrageous conduct.”
The group, dubbed Aimia Shareholders for Accountability, said the chairman refused to conduct votes or take questions and allowed security guards to intimidate shareholders who attempted to speak, with one being “forcibly” removed.
-with files from The Canadian Press
**
National Access Cannabis Corp. (META-X) says its subsidiary Meta West Coast Ltd. has an agreement to acquire 19.9 per cent of Sicamous Trading Company Inc. (STC), a B.C.-based cannabis retailer. STC currently has one retail cannabis store licence application in process with the British Columbia Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch and plans to add more locations over the next 12 months, the company stated.
"NAC has entered into a management agreement with STC whereby NAC will provide certain store development and operational services to support STC in its retail store development in exchange for management fees calculated as a set percentage of STC's store-level EBITDA for its first store and every successive store opened," the company stated.
As part of the agreement, NAC will acquire 199,000 Class A common shares in the capital of STC in exchange for $200,000, payable by the issuance of common shares of NAC at a price of 53 cents each.
**
Ur-Energy Inc. (URE-T) issued a statement saying U.S. President Donald Trump "takes no action at this time" to adjust uranium imports. The company said it "has learned" that President Trump issued a memorandum Friday in response to the uranium Section 232 investigation completed by the Department of Commerce.
The company said the President established the United States Nuclear Fuel Working Group "specifically to develop recommendations for reviving and expanding domestic uranium production."
**
People Corp. (PEO-X) reported revenue of $42-million in the third quarter ended May 31, which was in line with expectations and up from $33.3-million a year ago. The company reported a net loss of $644,000 or a penny per share versus a profit of $1.5-million or 3 cents a year earlier. Adjusted earnings came in at 4 cents, which was in line with expectations and down from 5 cents a year earlier.
**
SOL Global Investments Corp. (SOL-C) announced a $15-million investment in private hemp and cannabidiol operating company Heavenly Rx Ltd. It bought 37.7 million common shares at a price of 40 cents each. “The subscription is part of a larger private offering by Heavenly Rx of Heavenly shares,” the company stated. SOL Global said that it now holds 42 per cent of Heavenly’s stock.
**
Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI-Q; OGI-X) the parent company of cannabis producer Organigram Inc., reported third-quarter revenue of $24.8-million up from $3.4-million a year ago. Its net loss from continuing operations of $10.2-million or 7 cents per share compared to income of $2.8-milion or 3 cents a year earlier.