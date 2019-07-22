Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Zenabis Global Inc. (ZENA-T) announced that Starseed Medicinal Inc. will advance it $10-million in September in return for supplying dried cannabis flower and trim. “We are excited to supply Starseed and its unique sales channels with our high-quality dried cannabis and trim products,” stated Andrew Grieve, CEO of Zenabis. He said Zenabis has obtained $40-million in non-dilutive financing through pre-paid supply agreements, “which we estimate to be sufficient to achieve our planned 131,200 kg of cannabis cultivation capacity expected to occur this quarter.”
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF-X) announced that its subsidiary Fire & Flower Inc. plans to acquire 102056025 Saskatchewan Ltd. from Mera Cannabis Corp. after the completion of its development of and receipt of all licences and permits required to operate a cannabis retail store in Regina. The acquired company was selected by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority in its 2018 province-wide lottery to operate a cannabis retail store in Regina. The purchase price of $1.5-million in cash and issue shares.
