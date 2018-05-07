Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN-T) reported revenue of $74.6-million in the first quarter, up from $72.9-million a year earlier, according to documents filed on Sedar.
Net income $6.1-million or 56 cents per share versus net income of $4.3-million or 39.5 cents a year earlier
**
Africa Oil Corp. (AOI-T) says it has bought 145 million shares of Africa Energy Corp. (AFE-X) for 16 cents each. It now owns about 35 per cent of the company, up from 28.5 per cent. It said the common shares were acquired for investment purposes.
**
Isodiol International Inc. (ISOL-CN) says it will be increasing the size of its previously announced private placement from $10-million to $18-million. It said the additional investment will be led by Anson Funds, a privately held alternative asset manager.
The proceeds will be used to fund the recently announced global expansion into China and the UK, the company said.
**
