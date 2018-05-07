 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN-T) reported revenue of $74.6-million in the first quarter, up from $72.9-million a year earlier, according to documents filed on Sedar.

Net income $6.1-million or 56 cents per share versus net income of $4.3-million or 39.5 cents a year earlier

Story continues below advertisement

**

Africa Oil Corp. (AOI-T) says it has bought 145 million shares of Africa Energy Corp. (AFE-X) for 16 cents each. It now owns about 35 per cent of the company, up from 28.5 per cent. It said the common shares were acquired for investment purposes.

**

Isodiol International Inc. (ISOL-CN) says it will be increasing the size of its previously announced private placement from $10-million to $18-million. It said the additional investment will be led by Anson Funds, a privately held alternative asset manager.

The proceeds will be used to fund the recently announced global expansion into China and the UK, the company said.

**

MORE TO COME

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.