Monday’s small cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Aimia Inc. (AIM-T) announced the sale of approximately half of its investment in Cardlytics (CDLX-Q).
Aimia said it sold 1.5 million shares of Cardlytics in a block trade for net proceeds of approximately US$44.9-million. After the transaction, Aimia said it owns about 1.5 million shares in Cardlytics.
"The company will continue to evaluate its remaining investment in Cardlytics against its stated strategy as a consolidator in the loyalty and travel space, as well as its capital allocation priorities," it stated.
**
Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) announced that long-time president and CEO Duncan Davies will step down on Dec. 31 and that Ian Fillinger, the company’s senior vice president and chief operating officer will replace him on Jan. 1.
Mr. Fillinger has been with Interfor since March, 2005.
**
Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRN-X) recorded a net loss of $10.6-million or 11 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30 compared to a net loss of $6.2-million for the same period in 2018.
Revenues of $2.2-million were recognized from the sale of services at its clinics and sale of its cosmeceutical products, both of which commenced in the fourth quarter of 2018, the company said.
Adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] was a loss of $7.7-million, which was $2.7-million higher than the prior-year second quarter largely “due to the growth of the business and readiness to grow in multiple countries.” The company also said it incurred $1.1-million in research and development costs in the second quarter related to operating costs at its cultivation site.
**
Namaste Technologies Inc. (N-X) announced that its board of directors has named Meni Morim as chief executive officer and appointed him to the board. Meni has served as the company’s interim CEO since Feb. 4, 2019 and its chief product officer since May, 2018.
**
theScore Inc. (SCR-X) announced that the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has granted the company approval to proceed with the full implementation of its mobile sports wagering applications in the state. “theScore remains on schedule for its anticipated state-wide launch, as previously disclosed,” the company stated.
**