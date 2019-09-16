Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Dream Global REIT (DRG.UN-T) announced an agreement to be bought by real estate funds managed by Blackstone in a deal valued at $6.2-billion. Dream Global unitholders will receive $16.79 per unit, a premium of 18.5 per cent to the closing price on Friday.
"This transaction is the culmination of the tremendous growth that Dream Global has achieved since its 2011 IPO," the company stated. "At a time when the Western European real estate market is becoming increasingly competitive, this transaction provides premium value to unitholders."
Western Forest Products Inc (WEF-T) announced that the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 withdrew from mediation with the company and independent-mediators after a few hours of talks on late Friday.
“We are disappointed that talks have broken off and firmly believe that resuming discussions with the assistance of an independent-mediator is the best way for both parties to resolve our differences,” said CEO Don Demens. “It is surprising that the USW continues to refuse to give the mediation process the opportunity to work, given what is at stake for our employees, customers and the communities in which we operate.”
Western said the strike affects all the company’s USW certified manufacturing and timberlands operations in B.C.
