Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

DHX Media (DHX.A-T; DHX.B-T; DHXM-Q) says Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. (SMEJ) will indirectly purchase 49-per-cent of DHX Media’s 80-per-cent interest in Peanuts for $237-million. DHX Media will own 41 per cent of Peanuts, SMEJ will own 39 per cent, and the members of the family of Charles M. Schulz will continue to own 20 per cent, the company said in a release late Sunday.

“This transaction will allow DHX Media to de-lever our balance sheet as we team up with an ideal partner to help us reach our worldwide growth targets for Peanuts in the coming years,” said Michael Donovan, executive chair and CEO of DHX Media.

Story continues below advertisement

DHX Media said it plans to use the net proceeds from the transaction to reduce debt.

**

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. (AGT-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $394.6-million down from $501.5-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $411.5-million. Adjusted EBITDA was $16.1-million compared to $20.1-million a year ago. Adjusted net earnings per share came in at 18 cents versus 28 cents a year earlier.

**

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Granite REIT Inc. (GRT.UN-T; GRP.U-T) reported revenue of $61.7 million in the first quarter compared to $60.8-million in the prior year period. Funds from operations came in at $51.3 million or $1.11 per unit, which was ahead of expectations of 82 cents and compared to $39.6-million or 84 cents a year ago. Adjusted funds from operations came in at $31.1 million or 67 cents per unit compared to $40.3-million or 86 cents per unit in the first quarter of 2017.

**

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG-T) reported first-quarter net loss of U$25.6-million or 20 cents per share versus a loss of US$6.4-million or 5 cents a year earlier. “The company’s net loss in the first quarter of 2018 is higher compared to the net loss during the first quarter of 2017 mainly due to a derivative loss of US$22.9-million from the fair value revaluation of its long-term debt at March 31, 2018,” the company stated. “This is offset by other income of US$6.4-million which is largely driven by an unrealized gain on account of foreign exchange. The gain is generated by the substantial holdings of U.S. dollars at the parent company level.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

**

Serinus Energy Inc. (SEN-T) reported funds from operations of US$2.5 million in the first quarter as compared to US$200,000 for three months ended March 31, 2017. “The additional funds from operations in the current period in 2018 was primarily attributable to a US$2.6-million insurance recovery attributable to the well incident in December 2017,” the company stated. Net earnings for the first quarter was US$1-million, compared to a net loss of US$2.1-million for the first quarter last year. Revenue was US$2-million down from US$2.6-million a year earlier.

**

Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC-T) reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $9.7-million or $3.55 per share in the first quarter compared to income of $47.8-million or $17.24 per share attributable for the same period in 2017.