Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (AGRA-C) announced it has acquired 100 per-cent of The Good Company GmbH, the parent company of German EU-GDP medical cannabis distributor, Farmako GmbH, for $11.5-million.
Farmako is a European medical cannabis distributor, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, with affiliated companies in the United Kingdom, Luxembourg and Denmark, the company said.
It said the deal will be in common shares in the capital of the company, based upon a fixed pricing benchmark."The payment shares issuable on the acquisition are subject to escrow provisions of over 18 months and one day," the company stated.
Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA-T; NEXA-N) announced an equipment failure at the Vazante mine operation in Minas Gerais, Brazil. “No work accidents nor environmental impacts from this failure were reported,” the company said, adding that equipment repair should last about 30 days.
During this period, the mine is expected to operate at 30 per cent of its nominal production capacity. Nexa said it expects a production loss of eight-to-10 thousand tons of zinc in concentrate. “2019 production guidance is under review to reflect this temporary loss,” the company stated.
