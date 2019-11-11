Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG-T) reported a net loss of US$39.7-million or 18 cents US per share in the third quarter versus net income of US&7.3-million or 3 cents US per share a year ago. It had a derivative loss of US$33.7-million versus a gain of US$17.9-million a year ago.
Firm Capital Property Trust (FCD.UN-X) announced after markets closed on Friday that it will be increasing the maximum size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of trust units at a price of $6.40 per unit from $5-million to $6-million.
The trust also said it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the deadline for closing the private placement to Nov. 21 from Nov. 11. Net proceeds will be used "to fund prospective acquisitions, to repay amounts drawn on the trust's credit facility, for working capital and for general corporate purposes," it stated.
