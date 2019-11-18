 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (MMEN-C) announced late Friday layoffs and other cost-cutting measures as part of a “strategic plan to achieve its target of positive EBITDA by the end of calendar year 2020.”

The company said its 90-day plan will focus on five key objectives including divesting non-core assets, reducing expenses and "reinvesting in the company’s employees and culture."

Story continues below advertisement

The company said it initiated the process of laying off more than 190 employees, including over 80 corporate-level employees. It said the corporate-level layoffs represent more than 20 per cent of its corporate employee base. It expects the move to save about $10-million annually.

MedMen also announced the sale of its stake in Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust for net proceeds of $14-million. MedMen also said it intends to limit significant cash outlays including delaying capital-intensive projects. It said about $55-million in capital expenditures are now on hold.

***

Hexo Corp. (HEXO-T) announced late Friday that it grew marijuana in an unlicensed facility, but federal regulators cleared the company of any wrongdoing.

Gatineau-based Hexo said the problems occurred at a facility in Ontario’s Niagara region previously owned by Newstrike Brands Inc., which Hexo acquired in July.

According to Hexo, Newstrike began growing cannabis at the site in November, 2018, after receiving what it believed to be the appropriate paperwork from Health Canada.

Federal inspectors subsequently visited the site in February and raised no questions about the marijuana crop. In July, shortly after the Newstrike acquisition closed, Hexo employees discovered the site was not adequately licensed.

Story continues below advertisement

“Hexo management immediately ceased cultivation and production activities in the unlicensed space,” Hexo said Friday in a press release. It said: “The company notified Health Canada instantly, and the regulator was satisfied with Hexo management’s corrective actions.” Hexo closed the Niagara facility in October as part of a cost-cutting initiative.

On Friday, the company said: “Hexo is choosing to proactively address this occurrence now as it recently became aware of false information that was being circulated to damage the reputation of the company.”

- Andrew Willis

**

MORE TO COME

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter