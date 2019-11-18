Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
MedMen Enterprises Inc. (MMEN-C) announced late Friday layoffs and other cost-cutting measures as part of a “strategic plan to achieve its target of positive EBITDA by the end of calendar year 2020.”
The company said its 90-day plan will focus on five key objectives including divesting non-core assets, reducing expenses and "reinvesting in the company’s employees and culture."
The company said it initiated the process of laying off more than 190 employees, including over 80 corporate-level employees. It said the corporate-level layoffs represent more than 20 per cent of its corporate employee base. It expects the move to save about $10-million annually.
MedMen also announced the sale of its stake in Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust for net proceeds of $14-million. MedMen also said it intends to limit significant cash outlays including delaying capital-intensive projects. It said about $55-million in capital expenditures are now on hold.
Hexo Corp. (HEXO-T) announced late Friday that it grew marijuana in an unlicensed facility, but federal regulators cleared the company of any wrongdoing.
Gatineau-based Hexo said the problems occurred at a facility in Ontario’s Niagara region previously owned by Newstrike Brands Inc., which Hexo acquired in July.
According to Hexo, Newstrike began growing cannabis at the site in November, 2018, after receiving what it believed to be the appropriate paperwork from Health Canada.
Federal inspectors subsequently visited the site in February and raised no questions about the marijuana crop. In July, shortly after the Newstrike acquisition closed, Hexo employees discovered the site was not adequately licensed.
“Hexo management immediately ceased cultivation and production activities in the unlicensed space,” Hexo said Friday in a press release. It said: “The company notified Health Canada instantly, and the regulator was satisfied with Hexo management’s corrective actions.” Hexo closed the Niagara facility in October as part of a cost-cutting initiative.
On Friday, the company said: “Hexo is choosing to proactively address this occurrence now as it recently became aware of false information that was being circulated to damage the reputation of the company.”
