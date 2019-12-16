Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T), Canada’s largest cinema chain, has reached an agreement to be acquired by UK-based movie theatre owner Cineworld Group plc.
The proposed deal announced early Monday morning is worth $2.8-billion in cash and assumption of net debt. Cineworld has offered $34 per share for the Toronto-based company’s outstanding common shares. At market close on Friday, Cineplex stock was trading at $24.01. Cineworld’s offer represents a 39-per-cent premium on Cineplex’s average share price in the 30 days leading up to Dec. 13.
The deal is subject to approval by shareholders of both companies, and is expected to close in the first half of 2020.
The agreement also provides for a seven-week “go-shop period,” expiring on Feb. 2, 2020, which allows Cineplex to entertain other offers.
-Susan Krashinsky Robertson
Equinox Gold Corp (EQX-T) will buy rival Leagold Mining Corp. (LMC-T) for $769.3-million, the company said on Monday, the latest addition to the increasing number of mergers in the gold mining industry.
Equinox said Leagold shareholders will receive an at-market consideration of $2.70 per share as part of the deal, the same as Leagold’s closing price on Friday.
-Reuters
Ballard Power Systems (BLDP-Q; BLDP-T) announced receipt of a purchase order from Weichai Ballard Hy-Energy Technologies Co., Ltd. for Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEAs) valued at $19.2-million, to be delivered in 2020 under a long-term MEA supply agreement.
Weichai Power Co., Ltd. holds a 51-per-cent ownership position and Ballard holds a 49 per-cent ownership position in the Weichai-Ballard JV.
