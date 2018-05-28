 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

The president and CEO of WestJet Airlines (WJA-T) says the threat of a strike by its pilots is over. Ed Sims said the Calgary-based airline and the union that represents the pilots have agreed to a settlement process that will involve a federal mediator.

If necessary, WestJet and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) have agreed to use final and binding arbitration.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are pleased with the removal of the threat of strike action, we are grateful for the role played by the government, both with their mediation services and with the offer of support with arbitration,” Sims said Friday at Calgary International Airport.

“The message I can give all Canadians is that they can continue to book in 100 per cent confidence that no strike action will threaten their travel plans.”

-The Canadian Press

**

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF-T) announced an offering of subscription receipts valued at about US$50-million to US$55-million. It said the net proceeds are expected to be used to partially finance the outstanding membership interests of Caddo River Forest Products, LLC, Suwannee Lumber Holding Company, LLC and Suwannee Timber Management, LLC, which own and operate the Suwannee sawmill in Cross City, Florida and the Caddo River sawmill in Glenwood, Arkansas.

**

MORE TO COME

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.