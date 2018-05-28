Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

The president and CEO of WestJet Airlines (WJA-T) says the threat of a strike by its pilots is over. Ed Sims said the Calgary-based airline and the union that represents the pilots have agreed to a settlement process that will involve a federal mediator.

If necessary, WestJet and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) have agreed to use final and binding arbitration.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are pleased with the removal of the threat of strike action, we are grateful for the role played by the government, both with their mediation services and with the offer of support with arbitration,” Sims said Friday at Calgary International Airport.

“The message I can give all Canadians is that they can continue to book in 100 per cent confidence that no strike action will threaten their travel plans.”

-The Canadian Press

**

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF-T) announced an offering of subscription receipts valued at about US$50-million to US$55-million. It said the net proceeds are expected to be used to partially finance the outstanding membership interests of Caddo River Forest Products, LLC, Suwannee Lumber Holding Company, LLC and Suwannee Timber Management, LLC, which own and operate the Suwannee sawmill in Cross City, Florida and the Caddo River sawmill in Glenwood, Arkansas.

**

MORE TO COME

Story continues below advertisement