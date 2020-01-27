 Skip to main content

Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Cott Corp. (COT-N; BCB-T) announced that its DS Services of America Inc. subsidiary has acquired Roaring Spring Water, a water delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. The price wasn't disclosed in the release.

"Roaring Spring Water shares our focus on offering high-quality products and delivering superior customer service and strengthens our footprint and customer density in the region," stated Dave Muscato, president of DS Services.

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH-T) announced late Friday that a "damages-only re-trial" in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California awarded its WiLAN subsidiary $85.23-million in damages owed to the company by Apple Inc. for the infringement of WiLAN's US patent Nos 8,457,145 and 8,537,757.

TerrAscend Corp. (TER-C) announced the termination of an agreement to acquire cannabis processing, packaging and retailing company Gravitas Nevada Ltd. The transaction, for $33.5-million in cash and 625 proportionate voting shares in the equity of TerrAscend equivalent to 625,000 common shares of the company, was originally announced on Feb. 11, 2019.

TerrAscend said it has paid a $3-million reverse termination fee to the sellers.

Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) announced that Alan Kestenbaum will return as the company’s CEO, effective Feb. 21, when David Cheney will be stepping down and returning to Bedrock Industries. Mr. Kestenbaum previously served as Stelco’s CEO from the closing of Stelco’s initial public offering to February 2019 and is currently acting as Stelco’s executive chairman.

