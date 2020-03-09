 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Timbercreek Financial (TF-T) reported net income of $14.1-million or 17 cents per share versus $15.3-million or 18 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 18 cents.

Net investment income was $25.2-million, similar to a year earlier. Income from operations was $21.6-mllion versus $21.7-million a year earlier.

Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $79.5-million down from $81.8-million a year earlier. Net income was $5.3-million down from $10-million a year earlier, according to documents filed on Sedar.com

"Due to the weak Canadian GDP in the fourth quarter we were not able to make up for the lost two large customers ($2-million) from the Trump-China tariff," the company stated in a release on Friday after markets closed.

It also said revenue for the first quarter to date is "growing double digits due to the spike in demand for healthcare products associated with combatting the coronavirus. As well, inventory levels have shielded our performance to date associated with the Canadian rail blockades. The shocks created by a new China countervailing tariff coming up in April will cause the US market to keep adjusting until it finds equilibrium. It is unclear what the impacts of these factors will be for the remainder of 2020."

