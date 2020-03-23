 Skip to main content
Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T) announced late Friday that it’s withdrawing its previously disclosed financial guidance and medium-term outlook amid customer shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"[The] announced customer plant shutdowns will affect the company's own production levels during the remainder of Q1 2020 and likely beyond, as restarting of production could be delayed, and partial or full shutdowns may continue. Additionally, if the virus persists or government actions in response to COVID-19 continue, demand may be impacted as consumers adjust buying patterns,” stated chief financial officer Fred Di Tosto.

**

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG-T) announced it will temporarily suspend operations at its Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador amid growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

**

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T) announced its decision to temporarily close all of its retail stores effective at the close of business on Saturday, March 21, due to the coronavirus.

"In the past week, many customers have visited our retail stores for urgent and immediate help in creating new sleeping arrangements in their homes. Many of our customers required assistance to create self-isolation areas for family members and friends. We were able to provide customers with blankets, pillows, mattresses and folding cots, all of which are essential items to help families get through these uncertain times," said CEO Dave Friesema. "However, the federal and provincial government guidelines for retail environments are becoming more prescriptive as officials put an increased emphasis on the importance of social distancing in curbing the spread of the virus. Therefore, we have decided to move all customer shopping to our e-commerce platform and close our physical retail locations at this time."

**

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$221.4-million, down from US$346.2-million a year ago. Its income was US$113.1-million or 6 US cents versus US$101-million or 5 US cents a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of US$197.2-million and earnings of zero cents, according to S&P Captial IQ.

The company said production in 2021 is expected to increase to a range of 170,000 to 200,000 tonnes of copper, and 450,000 to 500,000 ounces of gold, "as we transition to the higher grade ore in the lower benches of the pit and continue to increase the amount of underground development material processed."

**

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) announced it will temporarily suspend the monthly dividend of 5 cents per share three months, effective April 1, as part of a series of measures “in response to the unprecedented declines in economic activity related to spread of COVID-19.”

Other measures include reduced pay for senior executives and directors for 90 days.

The company also said it will suspend some services, along with temporary layoffs due to work shortages. It has also established an employee financial assistance fund of up to $5-million "to eligible employees."

The company said capital expenditures for fiscal 2020 will remain at $50-million, “although some capital will be delayed due to plant shutdowns and disruptions to the supply chain.”

**

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) announced that it will curtail its B.C. manufacturing facilities for up to one week starting Monday “due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on operating conditions.”

During this period, the company said it will "re-evaluate business and operating conditions to determine when these manufacturing operations will resume."

It said the packaging and shipping of lumber products will continue to meet customer requirements. “The ongoing curtailments at the ccompany’s Cowichan Bay and Ladysmith sawmills are expected to continue into the second quarter due to limited log supply and weak market demand.”

