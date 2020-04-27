Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR-T) announced late Friday that it has suspended its development plans for the production of cannabis-infused beverages.
"In the period leading up to the legalization of cannabis-infused beverages, Waterloo Brewing dedicated resources to secure the necessary licensing and prepared its facilities to produce cannabis-infused beverages," the company stated. "Since that time, the route to market for cannabis-infused beverages and the associated market opportunity has become less clear and highly uncertain. Given the very strong and proven performance of its current growth drivers, the company is, for the time being, suspending any activity related to the production of cannabis-infused beverages."
**
CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CNFA-C) announced that it has signed a letter of intent with a privately held company to acquire a manufacturing facility for its hemp oil-based consumer products operations.
"This has the potential to be another substantial step forward for CanaFarma, as we continue to execute on our overall strategic plan to build a completely vertically-integrated hemp-based company," said CEO David Lonsdale. "Having our own manufacturing facility would not only allow us to scale production in support of our growing sales and product line expansion, but also to bring new innovative products to market much faster under a more efficient and controllable cost structure."
**
MORE TO COME
**
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.