Inside the Market

Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

CRH Medical Corp. (CRH-T) announced that it has acquired 75 per cent of a gastroenterology (GI) anesthesia practice, Lake Lanier Anesthesia Associates, in Gainesville, Ga.

It also announced a start-up joint venture, whereby CRH will own a 51-per-cent interest in Oconee River Anesthesia Associates in Athens, GA. Oconee River provides anesthesia services to a single ambulatory surgery center.

"We are pleased to resume our business development activities, following a temporary pause resulting from the impact of COVID-19 across the industry," stated Tushar Ramani, CEO of CRH. "Our pipeline continues to expand, with both attractive acquisition targets and de novo candidates, given our increased scale and our track record of providing anesthesia services to GI practices across the country."

Cresco Labs (CL-C) announced that it has been granted a provisional processing licence by the state of Ohio, which allows the company to extract oils and manufacture products from cannabis. The company said the licence will allow it to sell all of its brands in the state.

“We continue to believe that to win in this industry you need to create meaningful, material positions in the most strategic states possible,” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO and co-founder of Cresco Labs. “We have established leading positions in Illinois and Pennsylvania, the fifth and sixth most populous states in the country, and we are now substantially increasing our position in Ohio, the seventh most populous state.”

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T) announced that Brookfield Asset Management Inc., through its special investments program, agreed to make a US$260-million equity investment in the company. The investment is through the purchase of newly created perpetual exchangeable Series 1 preferred stock of a U.S. subsidiary of Superior on a private placement basis.

The company said the investment is expected to provide several immediate benefits including an increased ability to pursue acquisitions in the U.S. propane market.

“Acquisitions are becoming increasingly attractive as fewer competing buyers are pursuing growth at the current time”, said Luc Desjardins, CEO of Superior. “We are excited to partner with Brookfield on the execution of our strategy.

