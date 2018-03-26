Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Carmanah Technologies Corp. (CMH-T) reported fourth-quarter revenues of US$14.1-million, an increase of 31.6 per cent over the fourth quarter of 2016.

Its net loss was US$44,000 versus income of US$80,000.

Four executives and three other directors of Aphria Inc. (APH-T) personally owned shares in Nuuvera Inc. (NUU-X) at the time they orchestrated a takeover deal for the cannabis firm, but didn’t disclose their holdings to investors and later voted to approve the transaction at a board meeting.

The executives included Aphria chair and chief executive officer Vic Neufeld, as well as the company’s chief financial officer, Carl Merton, Mr. Neufeld said. The company says the investments were not large enough to require disclosure.

Aphria agreed to buy Nuuvera for $826-million in late January, only three weeks after Nuuvera went public on the TSX Venture Exchange.

--Christina Pellegrini

