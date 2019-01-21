Monday’s TSX breakouts: A dividend stock trading at an attractive valuation with a 28% gain forecast

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 31 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum) and 11 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a stock that may surface on the positive breakouts list later this year. The steep selloff in the share price may represent a buying opportunity for long-term investors. The stock is trading at a slight discount to its historical multiple and the consensus target price that suggests the stock offers investors a potential one-year total return (including the 3 per cent dividend yield) of over 28 per cent. The security discussed today is TMX Group Ltd. (X-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Toronto-based TMX Group is an exchange operator, providing listing and trading markets as well as clearing facilities through its operation of leading exchange groups such as the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange and the Montreal Exchange among others.

After the market closed on Nov. 8, the company reported its third-quarter financial results. TMX Group reported record third-quarter revenue of $192.8-million; however, this was below the consensus estimate of $199-million. Organic revenue growth was a solid 8 per cent year-over-year. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.19, falling short of the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company’s debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.6 times, which declined to below 2.5 times by the end of Nov., which is within management’s target range of between 2 and 3 times. On Nov. 9, the share price declined 3 per cent on heavy volume.

The company will be releasing its financial results from a very volatile fourth quarter after the market closes on Wed. Feb. 13 with an earnings call taking place the following day at 8 a.m. ET. The Street is expecting the company to report revenue of $201-million, EBITDA of $109-million and earnings per share of $1.26.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share or $2.32 per share yearly. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 3 per cent. The payout ratio stood at 49 per cent. Management targets a payout ratio of between 40 per cent and 50 per cent on average.

In May 2018, the company announced a 16 per cent dividend increase, lifting its quarterly dividend to its present level of 58 cents per share from 50 cents per share. At the investor day held on Nov. 29, the chief financial officer John McKenzie remarked, “We're also going to focus on continuing to grow dividends in line with the growth of the firm.”

Analysts’ recommendations

There are seven analysts covering this mid--cap stock with a market capitalization of $4.26-billion, of which six analysts have buy recommendations and one analyst (from ISS-EVA) has a “hold” recommendation.

The seven firms providing recent research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, ISS-EVA, National Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Earlier this month, Geoffrey Kwan, the analyst from RBC Capital Markets, reduced his target price to $89 from $95 but upgraded his recommendation to an “outperform” from a “sector perform.”

Financial forecasts

The consensus EBITDA estimates are $454-million in 2019, rising nearly 5 per cent to $476-million in 2019 and reaching $502-million in 2020. The Street is forecasting earnings per share of $4.96 in 2018, rising over 8 per cent to $5.38 in 2019, and climbing to $5.81 in 2020.

Earnings forecasts have been falling. For instance, three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $461-million for 2018 and $489-million for 2019, and the earnings per share estimates were $5.16 for 2018 and $5.62 for 2019.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 10.8 times the 2019 consensus estimate, slightly below its three-year historical average of 11.1 times. Since the beginning of 2016, the stock has traded at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple primarily between 10 times and just under 13 times with the stock currently trading at the lower end of this trading range.

The consensus one-year target price is $96.60, suggesting there is 25 per cent upside potential in the stock price over the next 12 months. Individual target prices provided by six firms are as follows in numerical order: $89 (the low on the Street is from the analyst at RBC Capital Markets), $95, $96, $97, and two at $101 (from the analysts at BMO Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets).

Insider transaction activities

Looking back to the beginning of Sept. 2018, only one insider has reported trading activity in the public market.

In November, chief client officer Shaun McIver invested a total of nearly $200,000 in shares of the company. On Nov. 16, Mr. McIver bought 1,263 shares at a cost per share of $78.9962. Days prior, on Nov. 13, he acquired 1,244 shares at a price per share of $80.42, initiating a portfolio position. After these two purchases, his account balance stood at 2,507 shares.

Chart watch

Like many stocks, on Dec. 24, this company appeared on the negative price breakouts list, closing at $67.42 down 34 per cent from its record closing high of $90.33 reached on Aug. 30. However, in recent days, the share price is recovering and is up 8 per cent year-to-date.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price has a major ceiling of resistance around $80, close to its 200-day moving average (at $81.23). After that, the share price faced resistance around $90, near its all-time closing high. In terms of downside support, there is strong technical support around $70.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.