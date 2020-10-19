Monday’s TSX breakouts: A growth stock that’s nearly tripled in value over the past two months

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 32 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 16 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).
On today’s breakouts list, there are two stocks on the positive breakouts list that operate in a sizzling hot sector – telemedicine. Well Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T), a telehealth company, was featured in August. The other company, CloudMD Software and Services Inc. (DOC-X), is the focus today.
Back in August, CloudMD failed to appear on the positive breakouts list given its low market capitalization (below the minimum $200-million screening threshold). However, given the spectacular move in the share price, the stock has since grown to a small-cap stock from a micro-cap stock.
For now, there is a market fever for telehealth stocks, along other stocks positioned to help individuals cope during the coronavirus pandemic.
Year-to-date, the share prices of CloudMD, and industry peers Well Health Technologies and Teladoc are up 666 per cent, 439 per cent and 164 per cent, respectively. Well Health Technologies is the third best performing stock in the S&P/TSX Small Cap Index year-to-date.
Demand remains high for telemedicine stocks and the positive price momentum remains intact but once a vaccine becomes widely available, many investors may cash out their massive profits on move on to other sectors.
Keep in mind many of these stocks are not yet profitable. To me, the parabolic moves in these stocks are reminiscent of the extreme gains that occurred years ago in marijuana stocks ahead of federal legalization in Canada.
A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.
The company
B.C.-based CloudMD is a telehealth play. Management’s primary objective is to provide patients with access to healthcare practitioners via the phone or the internet (e.g. tablet or computer). The company’s medical services are covered by MSP in British Columbia and by OHIP to users in Ontario.
Management has an aggressive acquisition growth strategy.
On Oct. 15, it acquired Snapclarity Inc., a company with a digital platform designed to assess mental health illnesses.
In September, CloudMD announced its intention to purchase a majority interest in Benchmark Systems Inc., a cloud-based provider of healthcare technologies including electronic health records systems. That month, the company also announced its plans to acquire iMD Health Global Corp., a software company with digital medical educational resources that can be used to help patients gain a better understanding about medical ailments and treatments.
In August, the company announced its plans to acquire Re:Function Health Group Inc., which will add seven clinics to its operations in B.C. In addition, CloudMD announced the acquisition of a U.S.-based chronic care medical clinic.
In July, the company purchased South Surrey Medical Inc., a B.C.-based medical facility.
To fund its purchases, the company has been raising money in the equity markets. So far in 2020, the company has completed multiple financings - issuing over 6-million units (consisting of one common share plus one-half of one common share purchase warrant) in March at a price per unit of 48 cents, issuing over 21-million shares in June at a price per share of 70 cents, and issuing over 15-million shares in Sept. at a price per share of $1.38.
Industry fundamentals
Industry fundamentals are strong. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated demand for telemedicine. Demand is also rising due to: 1) an aging population, 2) convenience with no long waits in a waiting room, especially helpful when renewing prescriptions, 3) no exposure to individuals who may be contagious and sitting near you in a waiting room, 4) growing adoption and acceptance, especially by millennials who have grown up in the digital era, and 5) accessibility of medical services in remote areas.
Large corporations are taking note of this emerging market.
Last month, for instance, Loblaw Companies Ltd. announced its investment in Maple Corp., a Canadian telemedicine provider.
In a news release, President of Shoppers Drug Mart Jeff Leger said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has proven that Canadians need new ways, particularly virtual ways, to get access to care. We know that the future of healthcare is digitally enabled. We believe that our store network and infrastructure, combined with Maple’s technology can help better connect Canadians to the healthcare support they need, whenever and wherever they are.”
Investment thesis highlights
- Digital healthcare revolution. This is a company in the right space at the right time with healthcare services shifting to digital services. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the company’s growth.
- Rapid revenue growth driven by acquisitions. Since the beginning of July, the company has acquired or announced its intention to complete six purchases. Management is committed to pursuing additional growth opportunities.
- Proven management team. In May, Mark Kohler was appointed as CloudMD’s chairman of the board. Mr. Kohler is a seasoned leader. Of note, he was the executive chairman at QHR Technologies Corporation (a healthcare technology provider in the electronic medical records market) when the company was sold to Loblaw Companies Limited in 2016.
- Rising profitability. The Street anticipates the company will report positive EBITDA in 2021. Acquisitions provide the company with potential benefits from vertical integration, cost synergies, and cross-selling opportunities.
- Reasonable valuation relative to its peers. Stocks in the telehealth sector are not cheap. However, CloudMD trades at a discount relative to its industry peers.
Quarterly earnings
On Aug. 31, the company reported its second-quarter financial results.
Revenue came in at $2.79-million, up 163 per cent year-over-year. The gross margin was 42 per cent, down from 50 per cent reported during the same period last year. The gross margin was negatively impacted by higher costs associated with the company’s expansion into Ontario and cost arising from COVID-19. Management anticipates the gross margin will recover. Adjusted EBITDA came in at a loss of $1.99-million.
Dividend policy
The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.
Analysts' recommendations
This small-cap stock with a market capitalization of $374-million is covered by four analysts, of which three analysts have “speculative buy” recommendations and one has a “buy” recommendation.
The firms providing analyst coverage on the company are: Beacon Securities, Canaccord Genuity, Echelon Wealth Partners, and Mackie Research.
Revised recommendations
In September. three analysts revised their expectations.
- Canaccord Genuity' Doug Taylor increased his target price to $2.50 from $1.75.
- Echelon Wealth Partners' Robert Goff lifted his target price to $2.90 from $2.75.
- Beacon Securities' Gabriel Leung raised his target price to $3 from $2.65.
Financial forecasts
The Street is forecasting revenue of $17-million in 2020, $43-million in 2021, $57.6-million in 2022, and $73-million in 2023. The consensus EBITDA estimates are a loss of $4-million in 2020, and turning positive thereafter with EBITDA of $1.98-million expected in 2021, $6.5-million in 2022, and $11.4-million in 2023.
Top line expectations have increased in recent months given the announced acquisitions. To illustrate, three months ago, the consensus revenue estimates were $36.9-million in 2021 and $54.7-million for 2022.
Valuation
The stock can be valued on a discounted cash flow (DCF) basis or on an enterprise value-to-sales (EV/sales) multiple basis.
According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an EV/sales multiple of 6.3 times the 2022 consensus estimate. In comparison, its industry peer Well Health Technologies Corp. is currently trading at 13 times the 2022 consensus estimate.
The average one-year target price is $2.80, implying the share price is fully valued. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $2.50 (from Doug Taylor, the analyst at Canaccord Genuity), $2.80, $2.90 and $3 (from Gabriel Leung, the analyst at Beacon Securities).
Insider transaction activities
Year-to-date, two insiders have reported trading activity in the public market – relatively small transactions.
Most recently, between July 2-27, director Mark Kohler invested over $32,000 in shares of CloudMD. He purchased a total of 55,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately 60 cents. Between April 9 and June 25, Mr. Kohler acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly 63 cents. The cost of these purchases exceeded $31,000.
On March 13, president and director Amit Mathur bought 21,000 shares at a cost per share of 46 cents.
Chart watch
Year-to-date, the share price has rallied over 660 per cent. In the past week alone, the stock price increased 33 per cent, closing at $2.72 on Oct. 16, up from a closing price of $2.05 on Oct. 9. Over the past two months, the share price has nearly tripled in value.
Also positive is that the stock price has rallied on high trading volume. On Fri. Oct. 16, over 10-million shares traded, well above the three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 4.5-million shares.
In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price has a major ceiling of resistance around $3. Looking at the downside, there is initial technical support around $2.30. Failing that, there is support around $2.
The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.
If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.
Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.
A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.
