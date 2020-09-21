Monday’s TSX breakouts: A little-known, undervalued growth stock that’s soaring to record highs

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 36 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 23 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).
Discussed today is a stock that is on the positive breakouts list.
This is a little-known technology stock that has been delivering spectacular revenue growth and stellar returns to its shareholders. Year-to-date, the share price is up 64 per cent, and in 2019, the stock price rallied over 155 per cent. The stock has five buy recommendations with an average one-year price target that implies a potential 34 per cent gain.
Despite the stock’s robust price appreciation, it trades at a reasonable valuation, at a discount relative to its industry peers. This is a stock to watch, particularly if there is a pullback in the share price as market volatility persists.
The security highlighted below is Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS-X).
A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.
The company
With its head office in Toronto, Converge is a North American hybrid IT (information technology) solutions provider with 77 per cent of its revenue stemming from hardware and software product offering, and 23 per cent comes from service revenue last quarter. Its offerings include cloud services, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, advance analytics, talent solutions (e.g. staffing services), and managed services (e.g. remote management).
In terms of its revenue breakdown by industry, last quarter, 20 per cent of the company’s revenue came from the financial sector, 19 per cent from the technology sector, 18 per cent from government, 14 per cent from the health care sector, 8 per cent from manufacturing, with the balance, roughly 20 per cent, from various sectors. The company has a diversified customer base with no individual customer representing more than 10 per cent of total revenue.
Management notes that most of the company’s revenue stems from “pandemic resistance sectors.”
On the second-quarter earnings call, chief executive officer Shaun Maine remarked, “We are very fortunate to have little to no exposure to the other sectors that have been heavily impacted such as oil and gas, travel, luxury retail and hospitality. Our diverse mid-market customer base helps insulate us from the impacts that individual customers might experience due to COVID-19”.
Management has “skin in the game,” aligning their interests with shareholders' interests. According the Bloomberg, the chief executive officer Shaun Maine is the largest shareholder, owning approximately 11 per cent of the shares outstanding and the chairman Gord McMillan owns roughly 8 per cent of the shares outstanding.
Strong growth profile – acquisition and organic (internal) growth.
The industry is fragmented, providing plenty of acquisition opportunities to management. Over the past two years, the company has completed 12 acquisitions. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, management briefly paused its acquisition strategy but has now resumed its search for attractive growth opportunities.
On the earnings call, the CEO elaborated on the company’s integration of its completed acquisitions, “When you buy 12 companies, there are duplicate management, sales, marketing and engineering personnel. When you combine the front and back-office synergies that equates to approximately $20-million in annual savings, or $5-million a quarter, which will be fully realized at the end of the year.”
Looking forward he added, “As we do additional acquisitions, we now have a platform that will enable us to realize front and back-office synergies in the first year after new acquisitions. As you recall, we buy companies that typically have approximately 3 per cent EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margins. When we add the impact of volume rebates and both front and back-office cost reductions, it means that we can transform acquisitions from 3 per cent EBITDA margins at the time of acquisition to 6.5 per cent EBITDA margins once integration is complete.” Cross-selling opportunities with existing customers also allows for margins to expand.
However, acquisitions have elevated the company’s leverage. Management plans to use proceeds from a recent bought deal financing to reduce its debt. Furthermore, before year-end management plans to refinance its ABL (asset-based lending) facility, which has an interest rate of around 9 per cent to a much lower interest rate of around 2.5 per cent, thereby achieving significant interest expense savings.
Rising potential visibility
In the second quarter, the company completed an oversubscribed $20.1-million financing, issuing shares at a price per share of $1.62. Canaccord Genuity and Desjardins Capital Markets were among the underwriters of this offering. Consequently, I would not be surprised if analysts at these firms initiated coverage on the company in the future.
Another scenario that may improve the company’s visibility is if the stock graduated to the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock is currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange but down the road it could graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange, opening up the pool of institutional investors that can purchase the stock.
Quarterly earnings
After the market closed on Aug. 10, the company reported better-than-expected second quarter financial results. The company reported revenue of $227.8-million, up 44 per cent year-over year, and above the consensus estimate of $220-million. The gross profit margin increased to 24.1 per cent from 22.9 per cent reported last year, boosted by sales of higher-margin software and cloud services. Adjusted EBITDA was $11.7-million, above the Street’s forecast of $9.4-million, and up from $5.5-million reported last year.
Dividend policy
Management is focused on growth and as a result, the company currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.
Analysts' recommendations
This small-cap technology stock with a market capitalization of $242-million has a unanimous buy recommendation from five analysts from the following firms: Echelon Wealth Partners, Eight Capital, Laurentian Bank Securities, Paradigm Capital, and Raymond James.
Anja Soderstrom, an analyst from Sidoti & Co. LLC, also covers the company; however, a recommendation is not available but a target price is provided.
Financial forecasts
The consensus revenue estimates are $990-millon in 2020, up from $688-million reported in 2019, and expected to rise to $1.156-billion in 2021. The Street is forecasting adjusted EBITDA of $53.7-million in 2020, up from $31.6-million reported in 2019, and anticipated to rise to $75-million the following year. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 4 cents in 2020 and 24 cents in 2021.
Over the past several months, earnings forecasts have increased. To illustrate, four months ago, the consensus revenue estimates were $982-million for 2020 and $1.048-billion for 2021. The consensus EBITDA estimates were $52.5-million for 2020 and $62.4-million for 2021.
Valuation
The stock is trading at an attractive valuation relative to its industry peers.
According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 4.8 times the 2021 consensus estimate and at a price-to-earnings multiple of 9.7 times the 2021 consensus estimate.
The average one-year target price is $3.09, implying the stock price may appreciate 34 per cent over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $2.80 (the low on the Street is from Steven Li, the analyst at Raymond James), four at $3, and $3.75 (the high on the Street is from Furaz Ahmad, the analyst at Laurentian Bank Securities).
Revised recommendations
Earlier this month, Steven Li, an analyst at Raymond James, increased his target price to $2.80 (the low on the Street) from $2.35.
Insider transaction activities
Year-to-date, there has only been buying activity in the public market reported by insiders. Several of the most recent transactions are provided below.
Most recently, on Aug. 20, director Ralph Garcea bought 50,000 shares at a price per share of $1.61, initiating a position in this specific account. Mr. Garcea was appointed to the company’s board of directors in June 2019.
On June 30, president Greg Berard acquired 24,277 shares at a cost per share of $1.32. Currently, this particular account holds 512,093 shares.
On June 11, director Brian Phillips purchased 15,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.2933 for an account in which he has control or direction over.
Chart watch
Technical analysis is limited as shares of Converge just began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Nov. 2018.
The stock has delivered spectacular returns to investors. Year-to-date, the share price is up 64 per cent, closing a record high of $2.30 on Fri. Sept. 18. In 2019, the share price rallied 155 per cent.
Over the past month, the share price has jumped 48 per cent. Given the parabolic move in the share price, particularly in recent weeks, the stock price may need to pause in the near-term before continuing to climb higher. The relative strength index (RSI) is at 83, suggesting the stock is overbought territory. Generally, an RSI reading at or above 70 reflects an overbought condition.
In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price is approaching initial overhead resistance between $2.40 and $2.50. The next major ceiling of resistance is around $3. Looking at the downside, there is initial technical support between $1.90 around $2. Failing that, there is technical support around $1.70, at its 50-day moving average.
This micro-cap stock has reasonable liquidity. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 305,000 shares.
The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.
If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.
Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.
A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.
