Monday’s TSX breakouts: A newly listed growth stock trading at a record high with further upside potential

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 38 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and nine stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).
Discussed today is a stock that surfaced on the positive breakouts list. The company recently announced a large, attractive pending acquisition that would rapidly expand the company’s presence in the U.S. market. If approved, the acquisition is expected to be completed in the third-quarter. This could be a near-term catalyst for the stock with analysts’ potentially revaluing their target prices using a higher multiple. Featured today is GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL-T).
A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.
The company
Ontario-based GFL has three main sources of revenue: solid waste (e.g. residential and commercial garbage collections and landfills), infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste (e.g. liquid waste from industrial and commercial customers such as used motor oil).
In 2019, solid waste represents the bulk of the company’s revenue, 74 per cent of revenue, infrastructure and soil remediation accounted for 16 per cent of revenue, and liquid waste represented 10 per cent of revenue. Last quarter, residential collection represented 26 per cent of total revenue, and commercial collection represented 33 per cent of total revenue.
The company has a diversified customer base with the top 10 customers representing roughly 10 per cent of 2019 revenue. No individual customer accounted for more than approximately 3 per cent of 2019 revenue.
Highlighted below are several key attributes:
* Industry leader: GFL is North America’s fourth largest diversified environmental services company. In terms of geographical revenue mix, in 2019, 53 per cent of revenue was from Canada, with the remainder, 47 per cent, from the U.S.
* Growth: GFL has an impressive growth track record, comprised of both organic (internal) and acquisition growth. Between 2017 and 2019, the company’s revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 58 per cent, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) grew by a CAGR of 64 per cent during this period. Revenue is anticipated to jump 25 per cent in 2020 to $4.2-billion, up from $3.3-billion reported in 2019. In 2018 and 2017, revenue came in at $1.85-billion and $1.33-billion, respectively. EBITDA is expected to break above the $1-billion level in 2020. The 2020 consensus estimate is $1.05-billion, up from $826-million reported in 2019. In 2018 and 2017, adjusted EBITDA stood at $409-million and $307-million, respectively.
* Pending acquisition: Fueling this year’s growth is a large pending acquisition opportunity that surfaced when Waste Management Inc. (WM-N) announced its plans to acquire Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADSW-N). In order for the WM/ADSW acquisition to be approved by the U.S. Department of Justice, assets are being divested - assets that GFL hopes to acquire. On June 24, management at GFL announced a US$835-million transformation and opportunistic acquisition that will add annualized revenue of approximately US$345-million. On a conference call held on June 25, founder, president and chief executive officer Patrick Dovigi remarked, “Without the Advanced Disposal and Waste Management merger, these types of assets would never come available. We’re acquiring 36 transfer stations, 18 landfills and almost 300 collection vehicles and approximately 900 employees through 10 states in the U.S.” The assets are mainly landfills, which are highly profitable but do require more capital spending. Of the 18 landfills being purchased, 15 have long life expectancies, while three have limited lifespans of between two and five years. Mr. Dovigi emphasized on the call that an equity financing was not being contemplated in order to finance this purchase. Instead, leverage will temporarily increase to the mid-to-upper end of four times. The acquisition is anticipated to be completed in the third-quarter, subject to the closing of Waste Management acquisition of Advanced Disposal and approval by the U.S. Department of Justice. If approved, the purchase of these assets will create a monumental opportunity for GFL to rapidly expand its U.S. footprint.
Since 2007, the company has completed over 100 acquisitions. The industry is highly fragmented with many regional and independent operators providing GFL with opportunistic tuck-in (smaller) acquisitions to fuel the company’s continued growth.
* Room for multiple expansion: Right now, the stock trades at a significant discount relative to its industry peers on an EV/EBITDA (enterprise value/EBTIDA) basis. However, as the company’s profitability continues to improve (adjusted EBITDA margin expansion), the multiple may expand and analysts’ target prices may rise.
The company will be reporting its second-quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday Aug. 5. Management will be hosting an earnings call the following day at 8 a.m. (ET).
The Street is anticipating the company to report revenue of $994-million and EBITDA of $246-million.
The stock has a dual-class share structure with subordinated voting shares and multiple voting shares.
The stock is dual-listed, trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange as well as the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker GFL.
Dividend policy
GFL pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 1 US cent per share, or 4 US cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 0.2 per cent.
Analysts’ recommendations
The company is actively covered by 12 analysts, of which nine have buy-equivalent recommendations and three analysts have neutral recommendations.
The firms providing research coverage on the company are: Barclays, BMO Nesbitt Burns, CIBC World Markets, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, J.P. Morgan, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Dominion Securities, Scotiabank, Stifel and TD Securities.
Revised recommendations
Earlier this month, two analysts revised their expectations higher.
· CIBC’s Kevin Chiang upgraded his recommendation to an “outperform” from a “neutral” but maintained his target price at $29.50.
· Mark Neville, an analyst at Scotiabank, lifted his target price to US$25 from US$23.
Financial forecasts
The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $1.05-billion in 2020, rising 25 per cent to $1.31-billion in 2021.
Earnings expectations have increased in recent months. For instance, three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $1.03-billion for 2020 and $1.19-billion for 2021.
Valuation
According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.4 times the 2021 consensus estimate. In comparison, industry peer Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T) is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 17.2 times.
The average 12-month target price is $29.85, implying the share price has nearly 8-per-cent upside potential.
Insider transactions
Year-to-date, there have not been any trades in the public market reported by insiders.
Interestingly, according to Bloomberg, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board owns 16 per cent of the shares outstanding.
Chart watch
The stock just began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange on March 3, 2020. As a result, technical analysis is limited.
The initial public offering price was US$19. One month later, the share price nose-dived to around US$12 (closed at CDN$16.84 on April 3) as COVID-19 concerns permeated equity markets. Since then, the share price has staged a strong recovery, closing at US$20.54 or CDN$27.76 on Friday – a record closing high.
In terms of key resistance and support levels, the next major ceiling of resistance is around CDN$30. Looking at the downside, there is initial support around $26, near its 50-day moving average (at $25.61). After that, there is strong support around $24.
The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.
If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.
Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.
A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.