Monday’s TSX breakouts: A newly listed growth stock with blue-chip clients including big recent wins

On today’s Breakouts report, there are 44 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 50 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).
Featured today is a newly listed growth stock that may surface on the positive breakouts list in the future if analysts are correct. This small-cap stock has a 12-month forecast return of 48 per cent and is covered by analysts from Canaccord Genuity, RBC Dominion Securities and Scotia Capital.
The stock began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange last month and the share price is 14 per cent below its initial public offering price. As management continues to execute on its growth objectives, this stock may catch a bid and move higher. However, investors may need patience.
In the near-term, the stock remains under pressure. Consequently, this is a stock that investors may want to put on their radar screens and wait and watch. The company highlighted below is LifeSpeak Inc. (LSPK-T).
A brief outline on LifeSpeak is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.
The company
Toronto-based LifeSpeak is a cloud-based provider of well-being content offering over 2,300 videos and podcasts from industry experts. Its platform addresses topics that include mental health, mindfulness, physical and preventative health, financial health, relationships and communication, parenting and eldercare, and diversity. In the second half of this year, the company will expand its product line so that it available in over 12 languages.
LifeSpeak has a diversified customer base of over 200 clients, including FedEx Canada, Magna International Inc., Air Canada, Westshore Terminals Investment Corp., and the Government of Canada’s Department of National Defence (DND). Its customer base is divided into two main segments: enterprise clients and embedded solutions clients. The majority of its customers are enterprise clients who pay an annual subscription fee under contracts ranging from one to three years (typically three years long). Embedded clients offer LifeSpeak’s platform as an add-on to their own services and these clients typically pay on a PMPM (per member per month) basis.
Management has a robust pipeline of potential client opportunities. It is focused on converting its pipeline into new customer agreements. In the enterprise business segment, management has identified more than 250 potential client opportunities. In the embedded solutions business segment, management has a current pipeline of over 40 potential customer opportunities.
In terms of its geographical 2020 revenue breakdown, 90 per cent of revenue stemmed from Canada with the balance from the U.S.
Investment thesis
- High earnings growth anticipated.
- Rising profitability forecast. The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin was 31.8 per cent in 2020. Management is expecting the adjusted EBITDA margin trend higher. The Street is forecasting an adjusted EBITDA margin of 57 per cent in 2021.
- Recurring revenue model provides earnings visibility.
- High customer retention.
- Blue-chip, diversified customer base. Quarter-to-date, the company has entered into new enterprise agreements with Lego Group (USA) and Celestica International (Canada).
- Stock’s valuation has room for multiple expansion.
- Healthy balance sheet. The company raised approximately $125-million through its initial public offering and secondary offering.
- Positive industry fundamentals. More companies are providing personal wellness support to their employees. In the second-quarter earnings release, founder and chief executive officer Michael Held said, “We believe that our effective and affordable mental health and total well-being platform for employee and customer-focused organizations is becoming increasingly important to clients, and our quarterly growth reflects that.”
- Management has ‘skin in the game.’ According to Bloomberg, CEO Michael Held owns over 19 per cent of the shares outstanding. Executive chairman Nolan Bederman owns just under 10 per cent of the shares outstanding.
- Key potential risks to consider include: 1) low liquidity, which can increase price volatility and limit institutional ownership of the stock; 2) near-term negative price momentum, and 3) investors seek safety in large-cap stocks, particularly during periods of market volatility.
Quarterly earnings
Before the market opened on Aug. 6, the company reported its inaugural quarterly financial results as a publicly traded company. Revenue was $5.6-million, up 132 per cent year-over-year, and in-line with the Street’s forecast. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.2-million, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.9-million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 40 per cent, up from 28 per cent reported during the same period last year.
The share price increased 1.7 per cent that day on high volume with over 241,000 shares traded. To put this volume in perspective, last week no more than 80,000 shares trading on a given day.
Dividend policy
The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.
Analysts’ recommendations
This small-cap stock with a market capitalization of just over $400-million is covered by three analysts. The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation.
The firms providing research coverage on the company are: Canaccord Genuity, RBC Dominion Securities and Scotia Capital
Financial forecasts
The Street is forecasting robust revenue growth for the company.
The consensus revenue estimates are $25.6-million in 2021, up from $10.1-million reported in 2020, and anticipated to increase to $50.5-million in 2022, and $75.2-million in 2023. The consensus adjusted EBITDA estimates are $11.2-million in 2021, up from $3.2-million reported in 2020, and forecast to rise to $28.7-million in 2022, and $45.3-million in 2023. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 12 cents in 2021, 41 cents in 2022, and 65 cents in 2023.
Valuation
According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 14.3 times the 2022 consensus estimate and at an enterprise value-to-sales multiple of 8.1 times.
The average 12-month target price is $12.67, implying the share price has 48 per cent upside potential over the next year.
Individual target prices are:
- Canaccord’s Doug Taylor at $13.
- RBC’s Paul Treiber at $13.
- Scotia’s Adam Buckham at $12.
Chart watch
On July 6, the stock began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Given the stock’s brief trading history, technical analysis is limited.
The share price is currently trading 14 per cent below its initial public offering price of $10. On July 19, the share price trading down to the low $7 price level, closing at $7.20, 28 per cent below its IPO price before finding technical support.
This report is not an investment recommendation. The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.
If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.
Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.
A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.