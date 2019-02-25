Monday’s TSX breakouts: A security that’s yielding 6.4% with a payout ratio of 82 %

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 78 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum) with just eight securities on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a security that appears on the positive breakouts list - Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DIR.UN-T). On Feb. 22, the unit price close at a record high.

All eight analysts covering the REIT have buy recommendations. The Trust is anticipated to deliver a 13-per-cent total return (including the yield) over the next 12 months, which is on top of its year-to-date gain of over 15 per cent. However, there is further upside potential depending on the Trust’s acquisition growth. The REIT pays its unitholders an attractive steady, distribution that is currently yielding 6.4 per cent.

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The REIT

Toronto-based Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 industrial properties across North America.

After the market closed on Feb. 19, the Trust reported solid fourth-quarter financial results. FFO (funds from operations) per unit came in at 22 cents, in-line with the Street’s expectations. In the fourth-quarter, same-property NOI (net operating income) increased 0.8 per cent year-over-year. For 2018, same-property NOI increased 1.5 per cent year-over-year driven by higher occupancy and rent increases. The overall occupancy rate stood at 97 per cent. The debt-to-gross book value ratio declined to 43.5 per cent at year-end down from 47.9 per cent at the end of 2017. The following trading session, the unit price increased 0.5 per cent.

On the conference call, the chief financial officer Lenis Quan provided solid guidance stating, “Looking forward to 2019, we expect our strong leasing momentum to result in improved comparative property NOI growth in the 2 per cent to 3 per cent range, driven by higher occupancy in Western Canada and Québec and rental rate growth in Ontario. We expect the stronger internal growth to be more apparent in the second half of the year.”

In 2018, the Trust completed $241-million in acquisitions. For 2019, management stated in the earning release that it sees roughly, “$200-million of targeted assets in the pipeline”. On the conference call, the CFO added, “ In terms of our growth strategy, we are looking to acquire assets that are well located, above the average quality of our portfolio and offer strong cash flow growth potential. As Brian (the chief executive officer and president Brian Pauls) mentioned, our primary focus for acquisitions will be in Canada, targeting properties in Ontario and Québec. Following the Midwest U.S. portfolio acquisition, we expect leverage to be around 43 per cent. Over the long-term, we are targeting leverage of approximately 47 per cent. Operating at a lower leverage will impact our FFO per unit, however, as our acquisition activity ramps up, we expect a corresponding pick up in FFO per unit.”

On Feb. 4, the Trust announced a $235-million acquisition comprised of 21 industrial building across five Midwest cities. To help fund this transaction, the Trust announced an equity financing, issuing units at a price per unit of $10.45.

Distribution policy

Dream Industrial REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 5.833 cents per unit, or 79 cents per unit yearly. This equates to an annualized yield of 6.4 per cent. The Trust has maintained its monthly distribution at 5.833 cents per unit since 2013.

The monthly distribution appears sustainable with a FFO payout ratio of 81.7 per cent in 2018.

Analysts’ recommendations

The REIT is covered by eight analysts and has a unanimous buy recommendation.

The eight firms providing research coverage on the Trust are as follows in alphabetical order: Canaccord Genuity, CIBC Capital Markets, Desjardins Securities, Echelon Wealth Partners, Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial, Scotiabank, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

This month, all eight analysts covering the Trust revised their target prices – all higher. Sam Damiani, the analyst from TD Securities, increased his target price to $12 from $11. Matt Kornack, the analyst from National Bank Financial, lifted his target price to $11.50 from $11.25. Brad Sturges from Industrial Alliance Securities bumped his target price to $11.75 from $11. Desjardins’ Michael Markidis raised his target price to $12 from $11.75. CIBC’s Chris Couprie took his target price up to $11.50 from $11. Brendon Abrams, the analyst at Canaccord Genuity, raised his target price by $1 to $12.25. Frederic Blondeau from Echelon Wealth Partners upped his target price to $11.25 from $10.50. Finally, Scotiabank’s Pammi Bir lifted his target price by 50 cents to $11.75.

Financial forecasts

Steady but modest growth is forecast for the REIT. The consensus FFO per unit estimates are 87 cents in 2019, up from 86 cents reported in 2018, rising to 91 cents in 2020. The consensus adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit estimates are 75 cents in 2019 and 78 cents in 2020.

Financial forecasts have edged down slightly for 2019. To illustrate, three months ago, the FFO per unit estimate was 90 cents and the AFFO per unit estimate was 77 cents.

Valuation

The REIT is trading at a price-to-AFFO multiple of 14.7 times the consensus 2019 estimate and at a price-to-FFO multiple basis of 12.6 times the consensus 2019 estimate.

The average one-year target price is $11.79, implying the unit price may appreciate 7 per cent over the next 12 months, providing a potential total return of 13 per cent if you include 6 per cent yield. Target prices are quite concentrated ranging from a low of $11.25 (the low on the Street is from the analyst at Echelon Wealth Partners) to a high of $12.25 (the high on the Street is from the analyst at Canaccord Genuity). Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $11.25, two at $11.50, two at $11.75, two at $12, and $12.25.

Insider transaction activity

The most recent sizeable transaction in the public market reported by an insider occurred in November 2018. In a relatively small transaction, on Nov. 16, director Joanne Ferstman exercised her rights, receiving 4,039 units, and sold 2,475 units at a price of $10.0221 per unit, leaving 34,831 units in her portfolio. Proceeds totaled nearly $25,000.

Chart watch

The chart is attractive. The unit price remains in uptrend that began in early 2016 with the unit price rallying to an all-time closing high on Feb. 22 on high volume. That day, over 800,000 units traded, which is well above the three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 500,000 units.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the next ceiling of resistance is around $12. Looking at the downside, the unit price has strong technical support around $10, near its 50-day moving average (at $10.20) and its 200-day moving average (at $9.99).

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.