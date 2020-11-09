Monday’s TSX breakouts: A stock that’s doubled in value in 2020 with a further 69% gain anticipated

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Analysis

Monday’s TSX breakouts: A stock that’s doubled in value in 2020 with a further 69% gain anticipated

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

On today’s Breakouts report, there are 59 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 17 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a stock that is on the positive breakouts list - Battle North Gold Corp. (BNAU-T). However, this positive breakout may be short-lived - at least temporarily.

Battle North’s share price is likely to retreat in the near term. Last week, the share price rallied 24 per cent, taking the stock into overbought territory. In addition, the price of gold is starting this week off under pressure after Pfizer (PFE-N) and BioNTech SE (BNTX-Q) announced positive data from their Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Story continues below advertisement

A pullback in Battle North’s share price may present a potential buying opportunity for investors. The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from eight analysts and an expected one-year potential return of 69 per cent.

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.

The company

Toronto-based Battle North is a gold exploration and development company. Its flagship asset is its 100 per cent owned Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario.

On Oct. 21, the company released a Feasibility Study on the Bateman Gold project with total reserves, proven and probable, of over 3.5-million tonnes. The Bateman Gold Project has a mine life of eight years with estimated commercial production of just under 80,000 ounces of gold per year. During commercial production, all-in sustaining costs (AISC) are anticipated to be US$865 per ounce.

The Bateman Gold Project has a relatively short timeline to bring the underground mine into production.

Once approved by the board of directors, initial production is anticipated to start seven months after construction begins. The ramp-up period to commercial production is expected to take an additional 14 months (21 months in total after construction starts). The mill capacity is around 1,800 tons per day. Management will be applying to amend its permit to allow for production of 1,800 tons per day up from its current permitted capacity of 1,250 tons per day.

Investors may recognize the company under its former name, Rubicon Minerals Corp. In July, the company changed its name to Battle North from Rubicon.

Story continues below advertisement

Chief Executive Officer George Ogilvie said, “This is the dawn of a new era for Battle North Gold, its shareholders and stakeholders. We believe the new name provides a fresh look at the company’s potential to create value. Fueled by our perseverance and determination, we have significantly de-risked and advanced our shovel-ready Bateman Gold Project in Red Lake.”

Investment thesis highlights

  • Management team with a proven track record. The president and chief executive officer George Ogilvie is the former chief executive officer of Kirkland Lake Gold.
  • Attractive land package. With a 28,000-hectare land package in Red Lake, a prolific gold mining region, this provides Battle North plenty of exploration upside potential that may extend the mine life beyond eight years.
  • Limited geopolitical risk. Its flagship project is in the Red Lake district of Ontario, a mining friendly jurisdiction.
  • Emerging junior gold producer. With major infrastructure and permitting in place, initial production can potentially begin in mid-2021.
  • Revaluation. Potential for multiple expansion once the company transitions from a gold exploration and development company into a junior gold producer.
  • Significant tax loss pools available. The company has $703.5-million in tax loss pools (tax-deductible pools, tax losses, and tax credits), improving free cash flow.
  • Rising commodity price. The price of gold has been in an uptrend since mid-2019.
  • Potential near-term catalysts. 1) Securing funding for the project. The company needs to raise approximately $40-million to have a fully-funded project. 2) A construction decision is expected to be made by the company’s board of directors in the weeks/months ahead.

Dividend policy

The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts' recommendations

This gold stock with a market capitalization of $292-million is covered by eight analysts, of which four analysts have buy recommendations and four analysts have ‘speculative buy’ recommendations.

The firms providing analyst coverage on the company are: BMO Nesbitt Burns, Canaccord Genuity, Cormark Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, Laurentian Bank Securities, Mackie Research Capital, Stifel Canada and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Since the beginning of October, five analysts have revised their expectations.

  • Mackie’s Stuart McDougall reduced his target price to $5.10 from $5.50.
  • BMO’s Andrew Mikitchook raised his target to $4 from $3.30.
  • Cormark’s Brock Colterjohn raised his higher by 10 cents to $4.
  • Laurentian Bank Securities' Ryan Hanley cut his target to $4 from $4.75.
  • TD’s Arun Lamba increased his target to $3 from $2.75.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting revenue to rise in the years ahead as gold production ramps up. The consensus revenue estimates are $6-million in 2021, $110-million in 2022, and $155-million in 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

Valuation

The stock is commonly valued on a price-to-net asset value basis.

The average one-year target price is $3.81, implying the share price has 69 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Expectations vary widely from a potential price return of 28 per cent to a potential gain of 126 per cent. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $2.90 (from George Topping at Industrial Alliance Securities), $3, $3.50, $3.70, three at $4, and 5.10 (from Stuart McDougall at Mackie Research Capital).

Insider transaction activities

Year-to-date, only one insider has reported trading activity in the public market.

On July 24, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 10-million shares at a price per share of $1.85.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price has more than doubled in value, rising 110 per cent.

Last week, the share price rallied 24 per cent taking the stock into overbought territory. The relative strength index is at 72. Generally, an RSI reading at or above 70 reflects an overbought condition. Consequently, the share price may re-test the $2 level before continuing its climb higher.

Story continues below advertisement

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price is approaching an initial ceiling of resistance around $2.30. After that, there is major resistance $3. Looking at the downside, there is initial technical support around $2. Failing that, there is support around $1.80, near its 50-day moving average (at $1.83) and strong support around $1.50, close to its 200-day moving average (at $1.48).

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Monday's breakout stocks

Positive BreakoutsNov. 6 close
AT-TAcuityAds Holding Inc. $6.89
ALC-TAlgoma Central Corp $11.46
AQN-TAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp $20.85
AIF-TAltus Group Ltd $57.73
AHC-TApollo HealthCare Corp. $3.75
AYA-TAya Gold & Silver Inc. $3.31
AYR-A-CNAYR Strategies Inc. $21.49
BNAU-TBattle North Gold Corporation $2.26
BEPC-TBrookfield Renewable Corporation $96.15
BEP-UN-TBrookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $77.05
CXB-TCalibre Mining Corp. $2.80
WEED-TCanopy Growth Corp. $30.59
CS-TCapstone Mining Corp $1.84
CDAY-TCeridian HCM Holding Inc. $122.58
CERV-TCervus Equipment Corp. $10.89
CWEB-TCharlotte's Web Holdings Inc. $5.14
CSU-TConstellation Software Inc $1,572.59
CMMC-TCopper Mountain Mining Corp $1.26
CL-CNCresco Labs Inc. $10.64
CRON-TCronos Group Inc. $9.49
CURA-CNCuraleaf Holdings Inc. $14.13
DCBO-TDocebo Inc. $59.15
ELD-TEldorado Gold Corp $18.72
FAH-U-TFairfax Africa Holdings Corp. $3.60
FTT-TFinning International Inc $22.74
FM-TFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd $15.48
FSV-TFirstService Corp $188.00
FVI-TFortuna Silver Mines Inc $10.48
GTII-CNGreen Thumb Industries Inc. $25.65
HRX-THeroux-Devtek Inc $10.96
HEXO-THEXO Corp. $1.15
HLF-THigh Liner Foods Inc $10.45
HBM-THudBay Minerals Inc $6.98
ISV-TInformation Services Corp. $19.91
JWEL-TJamieson Wellness Inc. $43.21
LUN-TLundin Mining Corp $8.62
MAG-TMAG Silver Corp $25.83
MG-TMagna International Inc $74.96
DR-TMedical Facilities Corp $5.99
MTA-XMetalla Royalty & Streaming Limited $12.85
MRU-TMetro Inc $65.57
BCI-TNew Look Vision Group Inc $31.81
NPI-TNorthland Power Inc $44.72
OGI-TOrganigram Holdings Inc. $2.16
OLA-TOrla Mining Ltd. $7.18
PAAS-TPan American Silver Corp $48.19
RECP-TRecipe Unlimited Corp. $14.52
RBA-TRitchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $98.31
SEA-TSeabridge Gold Inc $28.36
SIL-TSilverCrest Metals Inc. $14.14
SLS-XSolaris Resources Inc. $5.50
STLC-TStelco Holdings Inc. $15.39
SVI-XStorageVault Canada Inc. $3.80
TER-CNTerrAscend Corp. $9.75
TRI-TThomson Reuters Corp $113.34
TOU-TTourmaline Oil Corp $19.35
VFF-TVillage Farms International $7.78
WJX-TWajax Corp $14.97
WED-TWestaim Corp. $2.40
Negative Breakouts
ACO-X-TAtco Ltd $37.06
ATP-TAtlantic Power Corp $2.57
BAD-TBadger Daylighting Ltd $34.36
BCE-TBCE Inc $52.93
CU-TCanadian Utilities Ltd $30.50
ENB-TEnbridge Inc $35.82
ERF-TEnerplus Corp $2.23
GEI-TGibson Energy Inc $17.64
KEY-TKeyera Corp $18.05
LGO-TLargo Resources Ltd. $0.89
MAXR-TMaxar Technologies Ltd. $28.10
MRC-TMorguard Corp. $96.02
PPL-TPembina Pipeline Corp $26.78
STN-TStantec Inc $37.84
TRP-TTC Energy Corp. $50.61
X-TTMX Group Ltd $127.66
TOT-TTotal Energy Services Inc $1.95

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies